‘wet n wild’ launches in Boots

With an imminent and exciting launch, wet n wild is set to hit the UK high street later this October with an online and subsequent in-store launch at Boots. For those who aren’t aware of the brand, wet n wild is the USA’s number 1 value beauty brand based in LA, is vegan and has, from day 1, been cruelty-free. They have always been trend-driven and were interestingly the first brand to introduce black nail varnish into drugstores!

The brand have a variety of products from their well known nail varnish and ‘photoready’ skin collections, to their more extravagant rainbow highlighters. What unites their varied range is their inexpensive price tag and amazing quality, hailed by industry experts, winning awards such as the Cosmopolitan Beauty Award and Allure’s Best of Beauty, and not to mention the brand’s cult following by makeup artists.

wet n wild’s philosophy is to produce cruelty-free makeup, and this is visible on every one of their products with a little bunny symbol which represents the PETA’s ‘beauty without bunnies’ programme. So wet n wild have not only great products, but great ethics behind them too. With the brand’s pricing being in line with a student budget, here’s a rundown of our favourite picks of wet n wild products.

Photo Focus Foundation: This has been an absolute staple for many huge YouTube beauty gurus, being compared to the likes of premium products such as YSL Fusion Ink and the bestselling Estee Lauder Double Wear. It claims to provide a flawless, full coverage, matte look with no flashback. It comes in 20 shades, which for a drugstore foundation is quite comprehensive.

MegaGlow Highlighting Powder: This collection of highlighters comes in 7 different colours, that have a silky, highly pigmented formula for that perfect glow. It has an imprinted flower design in the compact, and colours include your staple peaches and golds, and even wacky pinks and a blue. This has been compared to the Becca highlighters that are one of the most raved-about products on the market and are a fraction of the price.

Pearlescent Pink Blush: The industry cult classic Nars Orgasm is £24, yet wet n wild’s Pearlescent Pink sits at a modest £3, with this shade a perfect dupe to deliver a healthy glow with an even healthier price tag.

wet n wild have a vast range of face, lip and eye products that are all inexpensive treasures definitely worth checking out. This launch is one of the most exciting ones for a while, and we know we will definitely be stocking up!