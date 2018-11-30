Corporate devolution continues as TalkTalk relocates to Manchester

Telecommunications giant TalkTalk is to move its headquarters from London to its Salford office.

The TalkTalk Salford office is already the base for its business and technology teams, but the relocation of hundreds more roles is now on the agenda. The company have justified the move by saying that it will “simplify operations”.

The majority of TalkTalk’s 500 London-based positions will now be moved as part of the shift Northwards. Only 20-30 roles will be kept in the capital, acting as a satellite office. The company employs 2,400 workers across the UK.

Tristia Harrison, TalkTalk’s chief executive, has said: “We’ve always had a base in the North West, but we want to build on that heritage and create a world-class campus for the whole business.

“Bringing all of our teams together will make us a simpler business, where it’s easier for teams to work together and deliver the very best service for customers.”

Recruitment for positions in the new office has already begun, with Salford-based vacancies already being listed on TalkTalk’s careers website.

There are a number of apprenticeship and graduate roles available as part of the transition.

Such opportunities include roles such as Project Manager, Data Engineer, and Fraud Analyst, among others.

Salford city mayor Paul Dennett has spoken out on the new location of the headquarters: “TalkTalk relocating their headquarters and executive team here and creating hundreds of new, high quality, technical, digital jobs speaks volumes for its investment in a digital future,” and said it was an “exciting new chapter in Salford’s success story as the fastest growing economy in Greater Manchester.

“Salford is already home to the second largest cluster of digital businesses outside London and the city is working hard to grow the digital skills and talent for the future,” commented Dennett.

The move comes at the same time as London-based Channel 4’s decision to move 300 of its staff members to Northern city Leeds, alongside the opening of creative hubs in Glasgow and Bristol.