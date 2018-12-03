Preview: Still Corners

Still Corners, the London-based dream pop/synth-pop two-piece are coming to Manchester on Monday 3rd December for what is set to be an exciting and stunning performance. Following the release of their alluring new album SLOW AIR in August, they are embarking on a huge tour across America and Europe, with many shows already sold out.

Formed in 2007, Still Corners are an upcoming band who have amazed listeners with their talent and unique sound. Their albums and tours in the past have had increasing success, and their songs have appeared on adverts and popular TV shows such as ‘Gossip Girl’, ‘Made in Chelsea’ and ‘Abandoned’.

SLOW AIR is the band’s fourth studio album, and is their fastest released album yet: it was recorded in only 3 months. The album combines both clean tone acoustic guitars and electric guitars with live drums and minimal synthesis. This cinematic and eerie sound is enhanced by the vocalist Tessa Murray, who’s haunting vocals float through the music to create an album which is atmospheric and effortlessly beautiful.

An album inspired by the expansive beauty of nature and Western American heat, it has received many positive reviews for its elegant and darkly romantic feel, and its capturing of a raw sense of loneliness and lost love. Talking about the album, vocalist Tessa Murray stated, “We wanted to hear beautiful guitar and drums and otherworldliness, something almost indefinable along with a classic song writing vibe.”

Set to play in The Pink Room of YES, Manchester’s hottest new music venue and club, gig-goers should expect an intense and energetic performance that is sure to liven up a dreary Monday evening. In previous performances, audiences have been thrilled by the raw emotion and heartfelt lyrics of Tessa’s ghostly vocals, and the passionate performance of songwriter, producer and multi-instrumentalist Greg Hughes.

Tickets are selling fast, so get them now for a night to remember.