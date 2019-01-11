Manchester Uni staff could strike with fresh UCU ballot

The Universities and Colleges Union (UCU), which represents university staff in the UK, have announced they are to ballot 143 universities over potential strike action. The ballot, which opens on 15th January and closes on 22nd February, concerns a dispute “on universities’ failure to improve on the 2% pay offer made at pay talks last May” according to the UCU. Currently, university staff pay is set by Universities and Colleges Employers Association (UCEA).

The Mancunion understands that the ballot includes the University of Manchester branch, who voted in favour of strike action last October, but fell short of the 50% turnout threshold required to hold the industrial action.

In the 2017-18 academic year, UCU staff went on strike over a pension deal for several weeks.

The UCU Head of Policy, Matt Waddup, said: “Staff have concerns about spiralling workloads, pay inequality ,and the continued casualisation of the workforce. Yet universities have failed to engage with us in these negotiations which has undermined the credibility of national bargaining and left us in a situation where we have no alternative but to ballot our members.

“Staff want these important issues to be taken seriously, and that includes the 21% loss in the value of their pay since 2009, which the recently imposed 2% pay offer does nothing to address.”

The Mancunion has also contacted the UCEA the University of Manchester Students’ Union Exec team for comment.

This is a developing story, with more to follow.