Review: Baity Didsbury

If you’re looking for a taste of the new, in a more peaceful location than Manchester’s city centre, then look no further than Baity. Didsbury’s newest addition to its growing food and drink scene is small but charming. A Palestinian restaurant with contemporary, minimalist vibes, and a relaxed atmosphere.

It may not look like much from the outside. Or, indeed from the inside, with plain white walls and simple wooden furniture, but this is all part of the charm. Simplistic decor makes way for beautiful flavour.

It is no secret that middle eastern food has become more popular in recent years, and Baity is capitalising on this, with a menu full of recognisable dishes like hummus and falafel. But they are also introducing us to the lesser-known classics like the vegetarian mujaddara. Mujaddara is a delicious mix of rice and soaked, spiced lentils topped with crispy fried onions. I’m confident it will soon become a new favourite.

Baity’s menu might seem small at first glance, but don’t let that fool you. It promises to change periodically “to give you a truly authentic experience of Palestinian cuisine without compromising on the quality of our dishes.” For reasonable prices, you also get large portions, making every penny spent worthwhile. If you can’t decide what to get, try a mix of small plates to share. Like middle eastern tapas, Baity can serve you a mix of dips, salads, starters, and flatbreads to give you a wide variety of tastes and textures. Plus — you only need four or five between two people as an evening meal: they are deceptively filling.

With various vegetarian, vegan, and gluten-free options, there is nothing stopping anyone from visiting Baity Didsbury. And if you have any other requirements, the staff seemed willing and ready to help with a smile.

Try out the sumac spiced vegetables or the mutabbal. It is an aubergine dip similar to baba ganoush, but with added tahini that gives it an extra creamy texture. Ahead of the curve, Baity offers you a chance to taste some new and exciting flavours that are sure to be making their way onto supermarket shelves and into more restaurants soon —especially in the multicultural hub of Manchester.