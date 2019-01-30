Overnight snow brings Manchester to a halt

Overnight snow bought Manchester grinding to a halt on Wednesday, with 150 schools reportedly forced to close and some Manchester Airport runways temporarily shut.

The University of Manchester (UoM) remained open but some students were told their lectures had been cancelled. One first-year Accounting and Finance student told The Mancunion that their 10 am lecture had been cancelled, with their lecturer emailing them saying that the weather had “made it impossible to get in.”

Stagecoach Greater Manchester services were also delayed and students in Fallowfield faced long queues to board Stagecoach buses, including Magic Bus services.

The bus provider issued an adverse weather alert, tweeting: “All Stagecoach Manchester services are experiencing severe disruption with delays averaging 90 minutes, our staff are working tirelessly to get services moving. Please see our adverse weather link.”

The University of Manchester Library tweeted: “There’s a winter wonderland waiting to greet you on campus this morning. Take care if you’re travelling in.”

The Met Office has issued multiple yellow severe weather warnings for ice for Wednesday and Thursday, it remains to be seen if the University will take steps to close or remain open.