Preview: Boomtown Festival 2019

Arguably the UK’s most outrageous festival, the infamous Boomtown fair returns this August for an eleventh chapter.

The saga so far would certainly make an impressive novel, with a decade of chapters brimming with music, art, and theatrics. The creative scope of this festival is beyond that of many of its competitors. As always the creators aim to push these boundaries further, and excitement is building around Boomtown 2019: ‘A Radical City’.

Last years festival met all the expectations. An impressive line up included huge headliners Gorillaz, Die Antwoord, and Limp Bizkit.

This summer’s festival offers the same calibre of talent. A trio of headliners features The Streets, Ms Lauren Hill, and Prophets of Rage. A huge variety of artists populates all twelve districts of the festival, giving those in attendance a whole city to get lost in.

Boomtown aims to do more than just put on a weekend of music, with a focus on the environment and sustainability. The ‘green mission’ encourages festival goers to reduce, reuse, recycle as well as travelling in a more ecologically friendly way. The organisers have also pledged to plant a tree for every person attending. In ten years the population of the fair has grown from 1,000 to over 60,000, so Boomtown will certainly be doing their part in aiding its illustrious rural landscape.

Split into 14 different areas, Boomtown certainly hosts an array of experiences and fun for everyone as you can “Explore the City” through the “Old Town”, take a wander through the “Forest” or even keep your younger members of the family entertained with “Kidztown”.

So if you fancy a trip to the fair, find yourself at Matterley Estate near Winchester, Hamshire, on August 7th to the 12th. Don’t miss the chance to part of the next installment in the surreal story that is Boomtown.

Find out more about tickets, travel, and acts at The Boomtown Website.