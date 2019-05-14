28 questions from Game of Thrones’ ‘The Bells’
As Game of Thrones begins to draw to its final conclusion after eight seasons and 73 episodes, Amy Wei has a few questions…
- Where is Bran?
- What has Daenerys recently done to prompt Varys’ betrayal, after he’s been loyal to her and her sadist brother Viserys for eight seasons?
- Why does Tyrion argue Varys ‘needed to know’ about Jon, ten seconds after admitting he’s a traitor?
- Why doesn’t Tyrion believe Sansa might have had ulterior motives when telling him about Jon?
- What is Bran doing?
- Why did Varys straight up walk up to Jon and basically tell him, ‘I am a traitor’.
- Why did Jon look at Daenerys like she’d gone mad after executing Varys, when every ruler, including Jon Snow himself, executes traitors?
- What makes Jaime, after finally completing his redemption arc and moving on from Cersei with Brienne for a couple weeks, somersault 360° in the middle of the night to die in Cersei’s arms?
- Is it treason to release your Queen’s prisoner behind her back?
- How did Qyburn’s scorpions go from 99% accuracy to 0% accuracy in the span of one episode?
- When victorious, why does Daenerys decide to ignore an exposed Cersei and instead burn all of Kings’ Landing’s peasantry for no reason?
- Is Bran asleep?
- Why is Euron such a weirdo?
- Why is Daenerys still zig-zagging her F-16 over random civilians?
- Is Euron and Jaime stabbing each other meant to be this hilarious?
- How much time is Cersei getting to run away while Daenerys procrastinates?
- Don’t tell me this is how Jaime dies.
- Why does the Hound pat Arya, Night-Kingslayer and most over-powered fighter on the show, on the head and tell her to go home because the Red Keep is ToO dAnGeROuS fOr A giRL.
- Why does Arya say ‘thank you’ and run, after travelling hundreds of miles on a death mission to kill Cersei?
- Is Bran still a seer?
- Who would’ve guessed Cleganebowl would be the one thing the writers get right this episode?
- How did Miguel Sapochnik, Fabian Wagner, and the crew make this shit look so good?
- How is Jaime still alive after Euron stabbed him?
- Why does Cersei trust Jaime wholeheartedly, after he’d already betrayed her, and she’d paid someone to kill him?
- Where did Arya get fire immunity?
- How come Arya could sneak past concentric circles of white walkers without being noticed, but can’t run through a street without getting knocked over and nearly dying every two seconds?
- Re Question 19: I wish that was how Jaime died.
- Where is Bran?
