Pub quiz offers £10,000 grand prize

The National Pub Quiz, in collaboration with William Grant whiskey, kicks off its regional heats this week for the chance to win an impressive prize of £10,000.

If the huge cash prize isn’t enough excitement for quiz enthusiasts, the grand finale will be hosted by The Chase’s very own ‘Dark Destroyer’ at Tattershall Castle, London.

Manchester based pub quizzers can register now for local heats, taking place at the Turing Tap on Oxford Road on the 3rd and 10th of September.

Other regional heats are taking place on the 5th and 12th of September at the Navigation Hotel in Altrincham and the Buck Inn in Sale.

Winners of the first round will still have a few more hurdles to overcome to reach the £10,000 final prize as teams must first proceed to the regional semi-final in Manchester on September 17th, before taking on teams from across the country at the final in London.

Alan Armstrong, the Head of Marketing at Stonegate, spoke on the decision to host the National Pub Quiz heats. Armstrong said, “We pride ourselves here at Stonegate on putting on a show and fun-filled events that will give customers a night to remember.”

Speaking on the importance of the event, he said, “Our National Pub Quiz is set to be the very best, and not forgetting the huge prize that’s up for grabs. We can’t wait to see Manchester’s pub quiz contestants in action.”

If you and your friends think you’ve got what it takes to take on the rest of the UK in a pub quiz, visit The National Pub Quiz’s website to register at your nearest location.