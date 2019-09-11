Romelu Lukaku urges the FA to take action against racism

Romelu Lukaku has joined the ever-growing list of footballers to call for more action against racism, as he urged UEFA, FIFA, and the FA to follow in the footsteps made by the Italian footballing authorities.

The Belgian international has spoken up after a spate of players in the Premier League, including Manchester United’s Paul Pogba and Marcus Rashford, have allegedly been subjected to racism via social media platforms.

Now playing for Inter Milan in the Italian Serie A, the 26-year-old had racial abuse hurled at him from the Cagliari supporters earlier this month – a group condemned for similarly horrific chanting towards Everton’s teenage striker Moise Kean, when he was playing in Serie A for Juventus last season.

However, the ex-Man Utd striker clearly felt that those in power in Italian football are being more proactive than their English counterparts when he said: “Now I think Serie A is taking action, I’m hoping UEFA and FIFA is going to be next, and also the FA”.

This is not the first time that the FA and Premier League have come under fire for their lack of action against the rising number of racist attacks taking place in recent years.

Earlier this year Manchester City’s Raheem Sterling led the way in demanding that the English footballing authorities do more to both open up discourse over discrimination in football, and crack down harder on those found guilty of racism.

Yet, for all the efforts of both the players and governing bodies, the new football season has sadly not brought with it an end to a problem in football that not only remains in the stands, but on social media as well.

Although, following the racist abuse experienced by Paul Pogba after his penalty miss against Wolves in August, it appears that individual clubs are now trying to take their own action. Man Utd representatives, alongside anti-football racism group Kick It Out, announced they would be meeting with Twitter bosses to discuss the abuse experienced by Pogba.

The FA has since also announced that they will be seeking a meeting with Twitter and have wrote an open letter, alongside the Premier League and the English Football League, to the Minister for Sport asking for a greater emphasis on social media companies supporting their goal in preventing “discriminatory behaviour online”.

While these are the measures being taken off the field, on it the FA must try and mirror the Italian associations with stricter punishments if they are to ensure they are doing all they can to inspire cultural changes. This should be the priority if there is any chance of an end to discrimination in the near future.