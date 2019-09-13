Massive student shopping night returns to the Arndale

The MCR Student Social is back for another year, boasting incredible discounts in both shops and restaurants at Manchester’s Arndale Centre.

Welcoming both new and returning students to Manchester, the event promises more offers than ever before with more than 200 stores taking part. In addition to the discounts, the occasion will host free entertainment, DJs and exciting competitions along the main road and inside the shopping centre.

TOTUM, the NUS discount card and app, is sponsoring this year’s event and is holding a mini festival outside Urban Outfitters, where you can spot their giant dome and enjoy an exclusive treasure hunt.

Some of the most impressive retail discounts students can expect are 40% off at GAP plus a free tote bag, 30% off shops such as Levi’s and Fossil, and 25% off items at The Body Shop, Jack Wills, and Framed Opticians.

Most of the other stores taking part will offer 20% off, including Adidas, All Saints, Boux Avenue, Cath Kidston, DKNY, Footasylum, French Connection, H&M, JD, Lipsy, Michael Kors, Monki, New Look, Office, River Island, Ted Baker and many more favourites.

Selfridges will also take part in the event, hosting a day of extraordinary experiences as well as discounts. The evening also promises exclusive offers at Harvey Nichols, which will hold live DJ sets and even free drinks.

Various beauty demonstrations will be taking place all over Debenhams alongside exciting tutorials, giveaways, games, and discounts on beauty items.

Keep an eye out for the participating restaurants and bars in the city centre and grab all the discounted grub from locations like Barburrito, Bella Italia, Bobo Tea, Five Guys, Nando’s and Starbucks.

Expect your shopping to be accompanied by an array of entertainment such as a roaming band, cash prizes and competitions, giveaways, and glitter on Market Street. Free facial treatments are being rewarded to those who spin Kiehl’s Wheel, prizes can be won at the Jagermeister van, bag a year’s supply of pizza from Pizza Express and enjoy many more exclusive experiences.

The organised by Manchester’s Business Improvement District (BID), will take place on the 24th of September from 12 pm to 8 pm.