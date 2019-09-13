UoM to host world’s first Graphene Hackathon

Manchester University’s Graphene Engineering Innovation Centre (GEIC) is to host the world’s first Graphene Hackathon, in which teams will compete to develop and prototype innovative product ideas using conductive graphene inks.

The GEIC, which specialises in the rapid development and scale up of graphene and other 2D materials applications will host the event over 24 hours.

IP, business and technical expertise will be on hand to help develop your innovative ideas, requiring no prior experience with graphene or programming.

This weekend of high intensity innovation will be held on Saturday 16 and Sunday 17 November 2019.

The aim of the Hackathon is for motivated competitors to work in teams of 4-6 participants to design and prototype a product idea that incorporates Versarian conductive graphene inks.

Versarian conductive graphene inks have the capability to create the next generation of electronics, including bendable smartphones, touch-sensitive smart devices and sensors. The inks can simply be painted onto surfaces or screen printed onto fabrics, and quickly dry to form flexible, conductive tracks.

Participants will compete for cash prizes, sponsored by big-name cooperations, such as the likes of Google Digital Garage, Mewburn Ellis and Versarian. These companies will also be giving keynote speeches, as well as providing workshops to give competitors access to world-class business advice for taking their product forward.

The event is open to University students, staff and external applicants, given that they are over the age of 18.

Anyone that would like to apply would need to sign up on their website, Graphene Hackathon, before October 15th. You can apply as a ready made group, or as an individual and they will help you form a group once applications close.