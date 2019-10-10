Exclusive: student activists call for Gandhi statue to be scrapped

Student activists have written an open letter to Manchester City Council demanding that a decision to erect a statue of Mahatma Gandhi in Manchester city centre is reversed.

The letter, whose authors include University of Manchester Students’ Union Liberation and Access Officer Sara Khan, calls on the Council to reconsider its decision based on Gandhi’s “well-documented anti-black racism” and “complicity in the British Empire’s actions in Africa”.

The statue of Gandhi is set to be unveiled outside Manchester Cathedral on November 25th after receiving planning permission in August.

Its costs have been sponsored by Boohoo owners the Kamani family to mark the 150th anniversary of Gandhi’s birth.

Sara Khan has exclusively told The Mancunion that black history month makes it an “important time to be shining a light on Gandhi’s anti-black racism” and confront the “uglier sides of history”.

Addressing the Council, the letter argues that “Gandhi referred to Africans as ‘savages’, ‘half-heathen Natives’, ‘uncivilised’, ‘dirty’ and ‘like animals’.”

The letter goes on to say: “In modern times, Gandhi is used as a propaganda tool to cover up human rights abuses by the current Indian government under Modi, which is engaging to erect Gandhi statues globally to create an image of India as an anti-imperialist state.

“We demand that Manchester City Council refuse to be complicit in this, especially given the city’s history of anti-racist action, and to stand in solidarity with Manchester’s Black and Kashmiri communities.”

The activists are also calling for the Council to release a public statement acknowledging Gandhi’s “anti-black racism” and calling for funds to be redistributed to instead commemorate a Black anti-racist activist with connections to Manchester.

Khan has caused controversy in the past, and hit the headlines for a number of her activities in her role as Liberation and Access Officer. She told The Mancunion: “It’s an especially poignant and important time to be shining a light on Gandhi’s anti-black racism as it’s black history month, a month that isn’t just about celebration, but also about confronting and educating ourselves on the uglier sides of history, and the terrible injustices black people have faced and continue to face across the world.”

Last year, a Gandhi statue was removed from a university campus in Ghana, activists used the hashtag #GandhiMustFall, which has also been used by the students in Manchester.

The Mancunion has contacted Manchester City Council and the Kamani family for a response.