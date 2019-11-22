Manchester first UK city to embrace eco Christmas decorations

Manchester has become the first city in the UK to be lit up with biodegradable Christmas lights made with recycled materials.

Our famous worker bee city is leading the way in eco-friendly Christmas decorations, by using a lighting scheme that is predominantly made from renewable materials, with organic sources raw material and recycled aluminium.

The new Christmas-themed lighting scheme spans across the city centre using 360,000 low energy LEDs installed to 126 trees, and a fully LED Christmas tree at the Cathedral. In addition, all these lights have been specially made using 3D printing robots

In total the fairy lights accumulate to 22 miles of lighting that stretch from the very centre of Manchester to Burnley town centre.

Accompanying the LED lights, Manchester will also be home to 10 festive light sculptures, also adding to the trail around the city centre, with statues featuring in St Peter’s Square, Cathedral and Piccadilly Gardens, including a new crib in St Ann’s Square. Amongst these sculptures will be a giant Manchester bee alongside other statues of typical Christmas themes such as a star and presents.

The lights which were used for the first time at the annual Christmas switch-on which took place in Deansgate on Thursday 14th of November. The night, which was reported to be a night of “Mancunian Magic” by the Manchester Evening News included a display of fireworks and various performances from artists such as HRVY and X Factor girl group Four of Diamonds.

Pat Karney, ‘Manchester’s Christmas spokesperson’, said: “There is no Christmas without Christmas lights, so we thought we’d double down and get 360,000 of them – all low energy and made from eco-friendly recycled materials.

“We’re particularly excited about the giant light sculptures that will be big enough to walk around and get that ever-important Christmas selfie. Yet another excuse to visit Manchester this festive season.”

He also added a note of thanks to the supports of the original switch-on event , “Thank you to everyone who came down tonight and braved a bit of bad weather – but, as we know, in Manchester we make our own sunshine and we make our own Christmas.”