Death Row Dinners: Starring… murderous men

This week I thought we’d go factual and true to the Death Row Dinner concept. Actual murderers. So, enjoy – here are some of the most famous, or should I say infamous Death Row Dinner requests.

Thomas J. Grasso : Executed in 1995 after strangling an elderly woman with her own Christmas lights. 25 steamed mussels and clams, a Burger King double cheeseburger, BBQ ribs, two strawberry milkshakes, a tin of spaghetti hoops and meatballs served at room temperature. Half a pumpkin pie with whipped cream.

Ronald Clark O’Bryan: Executed in 1984 after killing his 8-year-old son with cyanide-laced sweets on Halloween. He did so to claim on life insurance. A well done T-Bone Steak, fries, corn on the cob, peas, a lettuce, tomato and egg salad with an iced tea. Boston cream pie with crackers.

Edmund Zagorski: Executed in 2018, known for saying “let’s rock” in the electric chair, Zagorski was convicted for the murder of two men during a drug deal gone wrong. Picked pig knuckles and pig tails (that in itself is criminal).

William Bonin: Executed in 1996 following his spree as ‘The Freeway Killer’. He murdered at least 21 young men. Two pepperoni and sausage pizzas with three six-packs of Coca-Cola and Pepsi. Three servings of chocolate ice cream.

(Credit to research by John Barryman in his article for Ranker, ‘The Most Elaborate Final Meals in Death Row History’)