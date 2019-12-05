Death Row Dinners: Starring… murderous men
This week I thought we’d go factual and true to the Death Row Dinner concept. Actual murderers. So, enjoy – here are some of the most famous, or should I say infamous Death Row Dinner requests.
- Thomas J. Grasso: Executed in 1995 after strangling an elderly woman with her own Christmas lights.
- 25 steamed mussels and clams, a Burger King double cheeseburger, BBQ ribs, two strawberry milkshakes, a tin of spaghetti hoops and meatballs served at room temperature.
- Half a pumpkin pie with whipped cream.
- Ronald Clark O’Bryan: Executed in 1984 after killing his 8-year-old son with cyanide-laced sweets on Halloween. He did so to claim on life insurance.
- A well done T-Bone Steak, fries, corn on the cob, peas, a lettuce, tomato and egg salad with an iced tea.
- Boston cream pie with crackers.
- Edmund Zagorski: Executed in 2018, known for saying “let’s rock” in the electric chair, Zagorski was convicted for the murder of two men during a drug deal gone wrong.
- Picked pig knuckles and pig tails (that in itself is criminal).
- William Bonin: Executed in 1996 following his spree as ‘The Freeway Killer’. He murdered at least 21 young men.
- Two pepperoni and sausage pizzas with three six-packs of Coca-Cola and Pepsi.
- Three servings of chocolate ice cream.
(Credit to research by John Barryman in his article for Ranker, ‘The Most Elaborate Final Meals in Death Row History’)
Tags: crime, death row dinners, food, Food history