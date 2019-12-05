Manchester Forecast

Death Row Dinners: Starring… murderous men

Written on . Posted in Food & Drink

This week I thought we’d go factual and true to the Death Row Dinner concept. Actual murderers. So, enjoy – here are some of the most famous, or should I say infamous Death Row Dinner requests.

  • Thomas J. Grasso: Executed in 1995 after strangling an elderly woman with her own Christmas lights.
    • 25 steamed mussels and clams, a Burger King double cheeseburger, BBQ ribs, two strawberry milkshakes, a tin of spaghetti hoops and meatballs served at room temperature.
    • Half a pumpkin pie with whipped cream.
  • Ronald Clark O’Bryan: Executed in 1984 after killing his 8-year-old son with cyanide-laced sweets on Halloween. He did so to claim on life insurance.
    • A well done T-Bone Steak, fries, corn on the cob, peas, a lettuce, tomato and egg salad with an iced tea.
    • Boston cream pie with crackers.
  • Edmund Zagorski: Executed in 2018, known for saying “let’s rock” in the electric chair, Zagorski was convicted for the murder of two men during a drug deal gone wrong.
    • Picked pig knuckles and pig tails (that in itself is criminal).
  • William Bonin: Executed in 1996 following his spree as ‘The Freeway Killer’. He murdered at least 21 young men.
    • Two pepperoni and sausage pizzas with three six-packs of Coca-Cola and Pepsi.
    • Three servings of chocolate ice cream.

(Credit to research by John Barryman in his article for Ranker, ‘The Most Elaborate Final Meals in Death Row History’)

 

 

