Crazy Pedro’s Christmas Pizza: Is it a step too far?

Recently I received an email hyping up the release of Crazy Pedro’s new Christmas Pizza.

I haven’t tried this yet, but feel like this information needs to be disseminated to all you foodies out there who want to try the most bizarre pizza to ever grace Manchester: the ‘Pie Hard’.

Named after a ‘Christmas Film’ of much contention (Is it a Christmas film?), the ‘Pie Hard’ combines many of our favourite Christmas flavours. Together. On one pizza.

Now you’re probably thinking: stuffing? Turkey? Pigs in blankets? The usual? You’d be very wrong.

Think mince pies. Think brandy cream and custard. This pizza could literally stop the beating heart of the pizza purists out there. I can imagine Italian Nonnas being sent to an early grave with this one…

The ‘Pie-Hard’ is “a festive pizza like no other made with custard, mozzarella cheese, mince pie, whiskey cream and cranberry sauce”. According to Crazy Pedro’s: “One taste of Pie Hard and you’ll be skipping down the street shouting yippee-ki-yay at the top of your lungs”.

Merry Christmas.