Preview: Victoria Baths Valentine’s Cinema

This Valentine’s Day weekend, The Village Screen pop-up cinema is returning to Manchester’s historic Grade II listed Victoria Baths to present special one-off showings of two romantic cult classics, perfect for your long-awaited Valentines date-night.

On Friday 14th February, they are screening Tony Scott’s romantic crime thriller True Romance. Written by Quentin Tarantino, the film follows a comic-book nerd (Christian Slater) as he flees from a mafia gang alongside his ex-prostitute wife (Patricia Arquette). Witty, violent and with a star-studded cast, including Gary Oldman, Christopher Walken and Dennis Hopper, it may not be the first film that comes to mind when thinking of romance, but it’ll certainly make for an unforgettable Valentine’s Day experience.

The following evening on Saturday 15th February they are offering the chance to see Paul Feig’s laugh-out-loud and riotously fun Bridesmaids on the big screen. Co-written and starring Kristen Wiig, Bridesmaids is the ultimate ‘chick-flick’ — but not as you know it. Upon its release in 2011, it re-defined female-driven comedy and features Wiig competing with her fellow bridesmaid (Rose Byrne) in hilariously escalating displays of one-upmanship before their best friend’s wedding, making it the perfect choice for a ‘Galentine’s Day’ night out.

Before the film screenings, there will be a chance to explore the historic venue, which has featured in TV series such as Peaky Blinders and Life on Mars, and experience food from some of Greater Manchester’s finest street food vendors. There will also be a live DJ on hand to set the romantic tone and a pop-up bar serving themed cocktails, hot boozy drinks, hot chocolates, Prosecco, wines, and local beers. Oh, and of course, popcorn.

Pool level tickets are priced at £16.50 for adults, and £14.50 for students, seniors (60+) and children (under 16). Balcony level tickets are priced at £13.50 for adults, £11.50 for students, seniors (60+) and children (under 16). VIP sofas tickets for two people, including cushions and blankets are priced at £60. Online booking fees apply. They are also offering a free bucket of beer or bottle of Prosecco for group bookings of 6 or more.

Tickets for True Romance are available here and for Bridesmaids here.