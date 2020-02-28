Manchester Forecast

Latest News:
One in three people do not have confidence in Greater Manchester Police, survey finds Brexit puts UK’s future participation in Horizon and Erasmus+ under serious threat Homeless crisis far from over in Manchester 7 out of 10 high-rise residents in Greater Manchester live in fear of fire in their building ‘Boombox Barry’: a Manchester treasure named and praised “Claim our bodies. Claim our right. Take a stand. Reclaim the Night.” Strike Two: Lecturers and students take to pickets as pay and pensions dispute ramps up Greater Manchester named as “a bastion of climate action in the United Kingdom” Manchester City Council review plans for city’s “first zero-carbon business district” Council commisssion review of Gay Village
Manchester Mancunion Logo
  • Mancunion
  • News
  • Greater Manchester photography competition challenges ageism within the media
Andy Burnham Photo: Manchester City Council

Greater Manchester photography competition challenges ageism within the media

Written on . Posted in News

The Greater Manchester Older People’s Network (GMOPN) has taken their first steps into launching a new photography competition which aims to challenge the stereotypes of the elderly. 

The network was established in 2015 and has regular discussions about how Greater Manchester could be improved to cater for their demographic of people, this ranges from future housing and transport infrastructure. The photography competition is aiming to tackle the issues of inclusivity and the media as many in the group feel that they are underrepresented and often dehumanised by ageist sentiments. 

The competition will be divided into six themes – New Beginnings, Passing it On, Journeys, Making a Difference, Together and Being Yourself. These themes are broad enough to entice people of all ages, professions, and abilities to submit their entries.

The deadline is April 2nd, 2020 and you can submit your photographs online. Prizes for the best photograph range from a photography master class with Simon Buckley to a £250 voucher for photographic equipment, the winner will be judged by a panel of professionals and also members of the GMOPN.

One member, Pauline Smith stated that “We can show younger people that we still have a lot to contribute to society as we become an increasing percentage of the population.”

Andy Burnham, the Mayor of Greater Manchester, launched the competition and urged Mancunians to get on board with the campaign, with a view of making Manchester “one of the best places to grow older.”

Cllr Brenda Warrington, the lead member of the GMOPN,  said “We are all getting older, and rightly we all want to be represented in an accurate and positive was …This competition not only gives older people a chance to address, head-on, some of the prejudices older people face on a day to day basis but also to get creative while they are doing it.”

 

Written by

contributor

Tags: age, ageism, competition, Media coverage, photography, stereotypes

Media Group
Copy link
CopyCopied
Powered by Social Snap