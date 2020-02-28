Greater Manchester photography competition challenges ageism within the media

The Greater Manchester Older People’s Network (GMOPN) has taken their first steps into launching a new photography competition which aims to challenge the stereotypes of the elderly.

The network was established in 2015 and has regular discussions about how Greater Manchester could be improved to cater for their demographic of people, this ranges from future housing and transport infrastructure. The photography competition is aiming to tackle the issues of inclusivity and the media as many in the group feel that they are underrepresented and often dehumanised by ageist sentiments.

The competition will be divided into six themes – New Beginnings, Passing it On, Journeys, Making a Difference, Together and Being Yourself. These themes are broad enough to entice people of all ages, professions, and abilities to submit their entries.

The deadline is April 2nd, 2020 and you can submit your photographs online. Prizes for the best photograph range from a photography master class with Simon Buckley to a £250 voucher for photographic equipment, the winner will be judged by a panel of professionals and also members of the GMOPN.

One member, Pauline Smith stated that “We can show younger people that we still have a lot to contribute to society as we become an increasing percentage of the population.”

Andy Burnham, the Mayor of Greater Manchester, launched the competition and urged Mancunians to get on board with the campaign, with a view of making Manchester “one of the best places to grow older.”

Cllr Brenda Warrington, the lead member of the GMOPN, said “We are all getting older, and rightly we all want to be represented in an accurate and positive was …This competition not only gives older people a chance to address, head-on, some of the prejudices older people face on a day to day basis but also to get creative while they are doing it.”