Students occupy University Place in solidarity with UCU strikes

Students have begun a planned four-night occupation of University Place in solidarity with striking lecturers.

The occupation started on Monday evening. It is thought that at least ten students are involved. It has been organised by the University of Manchester’s branch of social justice group People and Planet.

They are protesting in support of University and College Union (UCU) members ‘four fights’ strike, which culminates in a full five days of industrial action this week.

“At 7:30pm, a group of students from People and Planet UoM and Students Support the Strikes UoM occupied University Place in solidarity with UMUCU and all striking staff,” reads a statement on the People and Planet Facebook page.

UCU members at 74 universities across the country are striking for 14 days over pensions, pay, working conditions, and casualisation. Each night of the occupation aims to highlight a different one of the four issues, starting with the BAME and gender pay gap.

“Tonight we highlight one of UCU’s four fights: the gender and ethnic pay gap in higher education. For the University of Manchester specifically, the gender pay gap currently stands at 18.4% and the BAME pay gap at 31.4%. We support the demand to close these pay gaps and work towards full equality within higher education.”

Simultaneous occupations are happening at other universities across the country, including Liverpool, UCL, Nottingham, and Exeter.

UoM People and Planet have carried out several previous occupations, most recently in November when they occupied the John Owens building in protest of the university’s investments in fossil fuel companies.

The occupation has been welcomed by UCU members on twitter, with UMUCU tweeting “New rule: Minimum 90% grades for students occupying over #FourFights. You have clearly outgrown our teaching and now we are learning from you.”

Occupiers joined staff on the picket lines on Tuesday morning. The occupation is expected to continue until the end of the week.

The University of Manchester has been contacted for comment.