The Food and Drink section’s ultimate Christmas gift guide

It’s that time of the year again!

Here are our top picks for Manchester based, or inspired, food and drink gifts for your faves!

For the one that loves a drink

Didsbury Gin: This gin is vegan and additive free. It comes in an array of tantalising flavours such as Blood Orange and Ginger, or Strawberry and Sicilian Lemon. The bottles of gin are beautifully packaged and fairly priced.

Pomona Island: This Salford based brewery has a variety of beers available on their website. The cans have a unique and cool design, making them a funky gift that your beer-loving mate would definitely appreciate.

Salford Rum: These bottles of rum are uniquely designed by Manchester artist Dave Draws; they feature a map of Salford Docks in 1900! So cool! The rum itself is inspired by the history and heritage of Salford Docks.

Astons of Manchester: Aston’s has a variety of interesting bottles of spirits for sale, ranging all the way from sake to whiskey.

Manchester Wine School: This venue runs wine tasting experiences, although they won’t be running any in person till 2021. You can still book with confidence despite local restrictions. They offer virtual wine tasting events too!

For the one that loves a cuppa’

Worker Bee Tea & Coffee: This independent Manchester tea and coffee company has something for everyone, from herbal teas to hot chocolate. All of their coffee is fair-trade, organic, and Rainforest Alliance certified. They also have a variety of cute Christmas gift sets- with a mug included!

Bird and Blend Tea: This tea shop can be found in the Northern Quarter; they stock a variety of interesting festive flavours such as Gingerbread Chai and Mulled Cider. They also have a huge selection of gift-sets and hampers.

For the wannabe chef

The Manchester Cook Book: This beautifully illustrated cookbook features contributions from notable restaurants and food suppliers from across Greater Manchester. There’s two editions of this book; the one linked here is the most recent one.

Hawksmoor: This iconic steak restaurant are offering ‘Steak Boxes’- with all you need to recreate the Hawksmoor experience at home. This would be amazing for anyone in your life who is passionate about steak dinners! The kits are pricey, so this may be a gift that would work better if you split the cost between a few people.

For the all out foodie

Who doesn’t miss going out to eat? Why not treat your loved ones to a restaurant gift voucher that you can spend as soon as restrictions are lifted!

Here are some suggestions:

Salvis – An iconic family run Italian. Their menu features delicious Neapolitan dishes, with ingredients imported from the Campania region in Italy.

Bundobust– A vegetarian Indian restaurant, featuring a variety of small plates. Perfect for the vegetarian/vegan in your life!

TNQ– Contemporary British cuisine, headed by the accomplished chef Anthony Fielden.

La Bandera- Spanish tapas restaurant which also does paellas to share.

Bem Brasil– A Brazilian restaurant which specialises in freshly barbequed meats, paired with different hot and cold side dishes.

The Spärrows– As recommended by Jay Rayner himself. Need I say more?

For the one who loves their kitchen

Oklahoma: Oklahoma is a quirky shop located in the Northern Quarter. They have a range of unique kitchenware gifts, think brightly coloured patterned mugs and vintage inspired plates.

Uniquely Manchester: Offers a selection of Manchester inspired mugs and glassware.

For the one who’s a little bit fancy

Wood: This modern, fine dining experience offers a variety of indulgent tasting menus.

The Spinningfields Gift Card: This gift card can be used at a variety of Spinningfields eateries such as Tattu and The Refinery.

20 Stories: This stylish restaurant and bar offers a variety of experiences such as afternoon tea with cocktail pairing.