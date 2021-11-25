Breaking News: University of Manchester Security Guards who allegedly racially profiled student ACQUITTED of common assault

BREAKING NEWS:

Two University of Manchester security guards have been acquitted of common assault after the alleged racial profiling of a student back in November 2020.

They were charged on 15th April 2021 with common assault.

Announced on the University of Manchester’s Staffnet on Friday 19th November, the following statement was released:

“A case of common assault against two University of Manchester security officers was heard at the Tameside Magistrates Court yesterday (Thursday, 18 November). This related to an incident which took place on the Fallowfield campus on 14 November 2020.”

“The magistrates found the security officers not guilty of the charges against them. They noted that the incident itself had taken place against the backdrop of the COVID pandemic and during a very difficult period for our students and our staff.”

We know that this has been a very challenging time for everyone concerned and we will continue to support all parties as we now bring our internal process to a conclusion.”

Mr Adan, who was at the time a first year student studying French and Linguistics, was pinned to the wall by the security guards who demanded to see his student ID.

The incident was highly publicised after the University of Manchester’s Vice-Chancellor Nancy Rothwell lied on BBC Newsnight after claiming she had met with Zac Adan, the victim of the incident. Rothwell claimed she had written to Mr Adan to apologise but was later revealed to have not.

Following the incident, hundreds of Manchester students responded with a powerful protest to stand in solidarity with Zac Adan and stand up to racism.

The University of Manchester has been contacted for a statement.

We will be following this story as more information is revealed.