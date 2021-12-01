Makeup brush cleaning made simple!

Washing your makeup brushes seems like a chore, but it really is necessary in order to look after your tools, perfect makeup application, and maintain a good skincare regime. We were lucky enough to try Beauty Hygiene Plus’ ‘Beauty Essentials Kit’, which makes brush cleaning easy and pain-free.

Photo: Beauty Hygiene Plus @ Brandnation

Why is it important to clean your makeup brushes?

Brushes accumulate dead skin cells and oil from your skin as you apply makeup, as well as pollutants from the air when they’re left out and not being used. Your brushes come to harbour bacteria, which can cause acne and other skin problems, such as blocked pores. Even if you’re not acne prone, a build-up of product on the bristles causes skin irritation too, including roughness and redness.

Clean brushes will allow for higher quality makeup application. In terms of liquid base products, product build-up on a brush will prevent smooth application of foundation and concealer. Residue on the brush prevents seamless blending, leaving product to sit on the surface of the skin. The result is that base makeup may appear cakey and won’t last the day.

It seems that powder products are not as problematic. However, this is not always the case. Remaining eyeshadow, powder bronzer, or setting powder on a brush changes the shape of the brush head. This will affect how the brush is able to pick up and lay product, meaning pigmentation will not be as pronounced, and applied makeup may seem lack lustre and dull.

Lastly, it should be encouraged to keep up with a brush cleaning routine to maximise the longevity of your makeup brush life. Taking good care of your tools will protect the hairs and help them last longer, so that you don’t have to keep repurchasing your favourite brushes.

Beauty Hygiene Plus and their products:

Photo: Beauty Hygiene Plus @ Brandnation

Brought to life in 2018, Beauty Hygiene Plus offers ‘effective, trusted, quality and environmentally-conscious professional beauty solutions’ to the beauty world. The brand came from the company Beauty Science UK, which leads the market in production of hygiene products. Currently, their ambition is to make clear the importance of beauty hygiene to everyone, and encourage cleaning tools and makeup products to become part of everyone’s daily routine.

Their commitment to the environment is something we particularly admire. Their packaging is fully recyclable and made from 100% ocean bound plastic and their products are fully vegan, accredited by The Vegan Society and PETA. Where possible, they make use of recyclable and paper free shipping materials too.

The products included in the ‘Beauty Essentials Kit’are the ‘Quick Dry Beauty Tools Sanitising Spray’, ‘Quick Dry Brush Cleansing Spray’, ‘Quick Dry Makeup Sanitising Mist’, and the ‘Deep Cleanse Sponge and Brush Wash’. The sprays offer a quick solution for killing bacteria, yeast and enveloped viruses. They can be used on brushes, tools like face rollers, eyelash curlers and tweezers and makeup products themselves. The brush wash offers a deeper clean, and is able to break down product residue, including oils, dried gels and creams, and powders. They recommend using the sprays after each makeup application, and the wash at least twice a week.

We love how easy the products allow us to fit cleaning our brushes into a daily routine. Perhaps their kit would be a good Christmas present for a beauty lover!