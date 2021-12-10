Alternative evenings across Manchester

Withington, 12pm-9pm

On Egerton Crescent, tucked around the corner from Withington High street, you can find Wilderness Records. Acting as a cafe bar and gig venue, you definitely don’t need to be a vinyl connoisseur to enjoy a trip to Wilderness. It’s a great place to go with friends to chat about music, peruse shiny new albums and second-hand classics; then grab a beer, a coffee, or even a pie. Open from seven days a week, I’ve gone to Wilderness in the daytime and found it a great place to sit under-cover outside and do a spot of work with a hot chocolate. Unsurprisingly, the music is always excellent and the vibe is very relaxed. It can take on a different colour in the evening, hosting DJs and bands, whatever your musical preference. You can even shop online or in person.