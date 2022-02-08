Go to Pho Cue: A review of the Vietnamese restaurant taking over Tik Tok

Photo: TCOCP

@tendercubeofchillipaneer are The Mancunion’s latest food columnists reviewing the latest food trends in Manchester. Lini and Nikhil are the foodies behind the account, creating content on independent businesses, recipes and the best food trends to try yourself! For their first column, Nikhil and Lini visited the infamous Pho Cue.

If you spend any time on food Tiktok, you will have seen Pho Cue’s iconic videos outside their restaurant in Chinatown. It’s a family-run restaurant serving homemade traditional Vietnamese food. Nikhil has wanted to go for a while now, so here’s his review on what we got when we went for dinner!

To start some sweet and spicy pork ribs – these were AMAZING!! Soft succulent pork and then a lovely chew from the BBQ’d exterior. Highly recommend. We also got the pork spring rolls but unlike any others tried before. Clean fresh flavours delicately wrapped in rice paper.

For mains I had the fried chicken Pho and Lini went for the traditional Chicken Pho. The fried Pho does what it says on the tin. Chicken, noodles, veg and a bit of sauce- all perfectly balanced to satisfy any craving.

The traditional chicken Pho on the other hand. Now this was something else. Clean and crisp flavours combined with strong deep richness that comes from hours of simmering, attention and care led to a beautiful bowl of Pho that just enveloped you like a warm hug. This dish showed off the very best of Pho Cue.

To try next time: Butter and Garlic squid, King Prawn Banh Mi (till 4pm), street boxes (till 4pm) & Vietnamese Dripping Coffee

The restaurant has the appreciation it deserves, when we went the queue was very long but luckily we’d made a reservation so managed to skip these – so if you’re looking to go for dinner try to book ahead! The service is fast and the staff were so lovely, giving explanations of what is on the menu and helping us with our selection. Give them a follow on their Instagram! @phocuekitchen

Food: 4.2/5

Experience: 5/5

Price: ££ – deffo worth the money and good portion sizes

Nikhil + Lini

