Greater Manchester Police has recently announced that its officers are to be given increased stop and search power in order to reduce youth violence in the Greater Manchester region. Indeed, following a series of fatal stabbings, over the past three weekends, including one in Tameside on the evening of February 4, the Police Assistant Chief Constable Mr Chaudhry has decided to identify a few “hotspots” in which security controls should be reinforced.

These regular stop and search checks will take place in a few specific areas of Greater Manchester, including Manchester city centre, central Stockport, Stretford and Old Trafford. Assistant Chief Constable Wasim Chaudhry said that the aim of the measures was to prevent violence and keep people safe. However, reinforcing police’s authority had raised questions from students at the University of Manchester about the role of the police as a protective institution, and its legitimacy to use power and violence.