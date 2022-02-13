Palace Theatre Manchester prepares for standing ovations

The musical Blood Brothers tells the captivating and moving tale of twins who, separated at birth, grow up on opposite sides of the tracks, only to meet again with fateful consequences.

Critically acclaimed, Blood Brothers has won three Olivier Awards, including Best New Musical, out of five nominations. It has also earned 6 Tony Award nominations. During its second West End run, which lasted over two decades, the musical surpassed 10,000 performances – making it the third-longest-running musical in West End history and one of only three musicals to achieve this milestone.

Blood Brothers has been affectionately christened the “Standing Ovation Musical”, because it inevitably “brings the audience cheering to its feet and roaring its approval” (The Daily Mail).

With book, lyrics and music by Willy Russell, whose catalogue includes Educating Rita, Shirley Valentine, and Our Day Out, this is not your typical glitzy musical but rather a gritty social commentary that just happens to feature a fantastic score, which includes Bright New Day, Marilyn Monroe and the emotionally charged hit Tell Me It’s Not True.

The musical first toured the UK in 1987 and then again in 2019, over two decades later. This time, audiences have only had to wait a few years – and the musical will be returning to Greater Manchester later this year!

Blood Brothers plays at Manchester’s Palace Theatre from 15th to 26th February and the Lowry’s Lyric Theatre from 18th to 22nd October.