Sex Toys R Us

It’s Valentines, meaning tis the season to be horny! From dildos to rabbits to saucy eggs The Mancunion has something to please everyone. So, spread your legs, and find your new soul mate this season. May the sexcapade commence!

Mantic Realistic Vibrator ♀♂

Mantic’s waterproof vibrator is definitely worth your money. At £54.99, it has three speeds and seven settings that will keep you distracted for hours. With a slight curve and head, this pink light-up vibrator gives you powerful internal and external stimulation. It targets both G-Spots and P-Spots on all genders, with it lasting up to 10-hours before needing a quick recharge. The only sounds your flatmates will hear is you reaching your “orgasmic bliss”. Oh, did I mention it’s seven inches…

Mantric Rechargeable Realistic Vibrator via Lovehoney

Classic Realistic Dildo Vibrator ♀♂

If you’re new to the dildo game, this Lovehoney basic is an affordable introduction (£16.99). Designed like a penis (veins and all) at over six inches, this flexy-sexy dildo is an easy way to find out what you like. You’re in control. Simply twist the base knob to choose from various speeds and reach your internal escape.

BASICS Classic Realistic Dildo Vibrator 6.5 Inch via Love Honey

Satisfyer Pro 2 ♀

Waterproof, rechargeable, vibration and suction, whilst being on sale?! What else could you need! Down from £50 to £32 on Amazon, the Satisfyer Pro 2 is a wizard among all sex toys. If anything is guaranteed to make you finish, it’ll be this, trust me. The oral suction comes with 11 pressure settings and 10 different vibrations. Use it solo, mutually, or during sex. This will definitely transform your sex life. It also looks quite cute…

Satisfyer Pro 2 Plus Vibration via Amazon

Lover Luxe Dildo ♀♂

Back to the dildos! Available in several colours, the Lover Luxe Dildo can provide 6.5 inches of “supreme” internal stimulation from any angle! The suction cup on the base can be put on a variety of surfaces as well acting as a strap-on. Sturdy, curvy and soft, this £20.99 dildo is for the more advanced explorers looking to add some fun to their lives. Just add lube and you’re good to go.

Lifelike Lover Luxe Realistic Multicoloured Silicone Dildo 7 Inch via Lovehoney

Lovehoney Glitterati Rabbit Vibrator ♀

Another rechargeable gizmo, Lovehoney’s sparkling Rabbit Vibrator provides both clitoral and internal stimulation with ten different settings. With its travel lock feature, take it anywhere without fears of rumbling surprise. The vibrators bulbed end massages your G-Spot, whilst the ears go to town on your clitoris for an hour of moans. Any partners are really no match for this. Buy from £22.49.

Lovehoney Glitterati Rechargeable Rabbit Vibrator via Lovehoney

Lovehoney Extra Powerful Magic Wand Vibrator ♀♂

Again available in several colours, this “super-powerful” magic wand provides “intimate massage” to any external area. Mains-powered, the wand has a 1.8m cable and a scroll wheel that controls the intensity. Despite not being waterproof, the wand does allow for less intense vibrations for those who are sensitive. Buy from £59.99.

Lovehoney Extra Powerful Multispeed Mains Powered Magic Wand Vibrator via Lovehoney

Tenga Egg Wavy II ♂

If Easter eggs aren’t your thing, this egg definitely will be. At £9.99 this “super-stretchy” descent Male masturbator is lined with soft ripples in all directions. Easy to clean and waterproof, it’s mess-free and intense, with the shaft stretching up to 12 inches!

TENGA Egg Wavy II Textured Male Masturbator via Lovehoney

Lovehoney Colour Changing Jingle Balls ♀

If you’re looking for something risky that acts as a silent workout, these 60g Kegels aim to please. Designed to intensify orgasms and strengthen your pelvic floor, thee beginner balls are easy to insert with a silicone loop for retrieval. Jingle your way around town with “discreet thrills” from these colour changing balls. Also makes for a £7.49 fun Christmas ornament too…