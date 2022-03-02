Album Review: Ants From Up There by Black Country, New Road

Indie alternative band, Black Country, New Road’s new album Ants From Up There showcases the bands characteristic eclectic charm but in turn evidences a new kind of effortlessness and maturity. The imagination and newness embodied in this record makes up for the age that that it feels like we waited for it.

In 2019, Black Country, New Road (BCNR) burst onto the musical scene with two debut singles Athen’s France and Sunglasses – songs about fantasising and the modern condition. The seven piece, which includes a violinist and a saxophonist as well as the typical counterparts of an indie band, were immediately registered in the minds of people looking for something refreshing to feast on. Their first album For The First Time released in 2021 instantly gained critical acclaim and huge amounts of air time with its jazzy notes and whiplash changes in register. Yet, their new album reaches new levels.

After being tempted by three singles released in late 2021 and early 2022 – respectively ‘Bread Song’, ‘Concorde’, and ‘Snow Globes’ – fans were excited to hear the bands next offering. We were not disappointed.

Ants From Up There is a ten song album which includes both the bands classic crescendo-ing, multi layered tunes (see ‘Basketball Shoes’) as well as new slower and more easily discernible songs (listen to ‘Haldern’). BCNR holds on to their incredibly distinctive style of confused narratives, popular culture references (hear ‘Good Will Hunting’) and incredible musical texture which is just a delight to listen to. To accompany the album, a series of music videos for some of the songs have been release. These are as much a visual delight as the album itself is an audio one.

The music is weird and dark but should not be overlooked as it seeps infinite interest and vigour, refreshing the palette.

Sadly however, the dream now comes to an end in its original inception. Despite having a European tour planned for this Spring, originally meant to happen last winter but postponed due to illness, the band announced on Instagram that their lead singer, Issac Wood, would be leaving the band with immediate affect. He cited mental health issues as his main reason for leaving. Though many fans are wishing that this is simply a hiatus we will have to wait and see whether Black Country, New Road will ever come back to us in its original form.

They were due to play the Manchester Albert Hall in April. The announcement made a day before their second album was released and the revelation that they never intend to tour Ants From Up There is devastating.

As a potential constellation prize for fans of the band, a recording of Ants From Up There played live in its entirety has been posted on YouTube though certainly it will never compare.

Though the band have promised that they will carry on making music as Black Country, New Road it must be said that it will never be the same. But we must not be too downhearted, enjoy Ants From Up There as the original bands parting gift and look forward to what the future may bring. Tainted perhaps by nostalgia and sadness this album must be concluded to be a resounding success and given a 9.5/10 – it promised so much and offered so much more.