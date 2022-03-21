Springing into style: Spring fashion trends 2022

The season of spring is among us. After what felt like a gazillion years of miserable weather, we can finally ditch the thick coats and thermal under layers and let the essence of spring take over our wardrobes. The sun is out (supposedly) and it’s time to soak up that sweet, sweet vitamin D and look like a fashion icon while doing so.

After two springs of dressing up to impress everyone and their mum at the grocery shop, we’ve got places to go and people to see. It’s important to look good. So, here are our spring fashion trend predictions for 2022 to help you do exactly that.

Cut-outs

Cut-outs are the new ripped jeans in the world of dad jokes. Yes, they are clothing items with pieces cut out, and yes, you bought it like that. This trend comes in a whole array of different styles such as a one-sleeve look, an under-boob moment, or even a tasteful little side stomach. The possibilities are in abundance making it a perfect trend for everyone to dabble in.

Low rise

We as a society are slowly saying goodbye to the high-rise jeans that have kept us safe for many, many years. In full y2k fashion, the low-rise jean is edging itself into our wardrobes. However, this is not the full extent of the trend. Low rise jeans with a cropped top to show some stomach is what the trend demands to reach its full potential. Maybe it’s not for everyone (long live high-waisted bottoms), but it definitely looks good.

Extra mini minis

Move over mini skirt and make way for the new skirt in town: the mini mini skirt. Fashion designers have decided short wasn’t short enough and honestly, it’s serving looks. It’s very much in line with the very popular y2k trend that has seeped its way back into society. Despite it being only a short amount of fabric, it definitely makes a killer of an outfit. Experiment with different prints and fabrics if you really want to go all out, or pair it with some tights for a slightly more covered look.

Pleats

Pleated skirts have definitely been a thing before and it’s back, but not how you know it. Tennis skirts and tartan print were the usual pleated association but it has now evolved. It’s gone from short and preppy, to long and glam. Midis and maxis are all the rage with shiny, metallic-looking fabrics being at the forefront. Although plain colours or bold prints still look pretty swanky and can really make an outfit go from basic to oh wow. Match it with a cute bralette or a knitted jumper and you’re on to a real winner there. Go team pleats!

Attack of the straps

The halter neck top is what it’s all about this spring. Fun little criss-crosses give full beach holiday energy. However, one criss-cross just simply isn’t enough this spring. Strapped details are in full usage right now including multi-straps around the waist and shoulders to add a little something-something. Maybe a warning about awkward sun tan lines are due here but with the UK weather, there’s no need to bother.

Fringe binge

Finally, sashay away in a full fringe skirt or dress to add a little spring to your step. Let the fringes dance away in the wind and feel like you’re walking the runway. Whether that’s slim, shiny tassels on a fancy evening dress or thick, colourful strands for day wear, this is guaranteed to elevate your mood, it’s just so fun!

If you want to look more into spring fashion trends, click here.