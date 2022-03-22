‘Lou Lou’ – New single from Luna Blue

Ahead of an upcoming EP, Brighton band Luna Blue release their new track ‘Lou Lou’. It marks their first collaboration with their new producer and Fickle Friends member, Jack Wilson.

It has to be said, ‘Lou Lou’ is brutally catchy. It’s a result of the powerful chorus melody and great supporting riffs. The track features a good blend of punchy drums alongside some atmospheric synth effects which help to support the all ready very strong vocals.

Following their skilfully busy Lockdown period releasing ‘Dance With Your Heart’ and ‘Away With You’, ‘Lou Lou’ is as energetic and enlivening as one might hope. It seems to have holiday, hope and relief at its heart which results in the most bright sounding and uplifting indie pop track you could find.

Lyrically ‘Lou Lou’ is repetitive without too much variation. But this is fairly unnoticeable. The track flows so well as a result of shorter snappier lines and is better off without convolution. Structurally, ‘Lou Lou’ follows the pattern of their previous singles but with an undeniably satisfying bridge before the final chorus. Overall, a song written with satisfaction built in and the overall style would be at home in playlists with Foals or Django Django.

Jack Wilson’s production is an exciting new venture for Luna Blue. The boost of his skills have brought ‘Lou Lou’ which is certainly noticeable and a key ingredient in the track’s uplifting nature. It is impossible not to wonder how it will translate in a live show and that could be a key point of intrigue when they visit the North in the not too distant future! Exciting things in the pipeline for Luna Blue. I look forward to finding out what else they have in store in a future interview.

Is it worth your time? Yes : 7/10.