Musicals not to miss in Manchester this spring and summer

Manchester has been a little lacking in musical theatre as of late – in part because the city’s premiere theatre, the Palace Theatre, has been hosting Disney’s Beauty and the Beast for a 2-month residency. However, we’re now welcoming the return of musical delights, with everything from Sondheim’s Passion, starring West End legend Ruthie Henshall, to the UK tour of the Barbican’s smash-hit revival of Anything Goes, starring another West End legend, Kerry Ellis!

Palace Theatre (Thursday 31st March until Saturday 4th June)

“Disney proudly invites you to ‘Be Our Guest’ as the most enchanted musical of all time, Beauty and the Beast, returns to the UK stage in 2022. Spectacularly reimagined using the latest theatrical innovations, this beloved ‘tale as old as time’ will be brought to life on stage like never before… Disney first debuted Beauty and the Beast on Broadway 26 years ago. Members of the original creative team have reunited on this new production that features all of the spellbinding music and lyrics of Alan Menken, Howard Ashman and Tim Rice.”

HOME (Wednesday 27th April until Wednesday 11th May)

‘I’m the new Berlin Wall. Try and tear me down!’

“Welcome to a euphoric night on the rock ‘n’ roll rollercoaster with singer Hedwig – a hedonistic genderqueer anti-heroine seemingly hellbent on destruction. This darkly humorous self-love story, powered by a live band, epic rock-inspired music and hard-hitting lyrics, explores gender identity, acceptance and the freedom to be whoever you want to be. Directed by Jamie Fletcher and starring divine drag queen and sensational songstress Divina De Campo, this multi-Tony award-winning musical breaks all the rules – challenging us all to create a world where everyone is valued and everyone is loved.”

Hope Mill Theatre (until Sunday 5th June)

“Olivier Award winner and Musical Theatre icon Ruthie Henshall will lead a reimagining of Stephen Sondheim and James Lapine’s multi-award-winning Passion at the Hope Mill Theatre. Directed by Michael Strassen this revival will reenergise the tale of love, sex and obsession in a new dynamic staging.

“Arguably Sondheim’s most lyrical and romantic work, Passion is a legendary musical based on Ettore Scola’s Italian film, Passion d’Amore. Situated in 19th Century Italy, the production tells the tale of a young soldier, Giorgio, who is obsessively pursued by the relation of his superior officer, Fosca – a woman prone to severe melancholy and mania. Exploring the consequences of intense passion and obsessive adoration, Passion is a ravishing and thought-provoking look at the lengths people go to for desire.”

Passion is also based on Passione d’Amore‘s source material, Iginio Ugo Tarchetti’s novel, Fosca.

Opera House (Monday 9th – Saturday 14 May 2022)

“Song and dance legend Adam Cooper stars as ‘Don Lockwood’ alongside Charlotte Gooch, Ross McLaren and Jenny Gayner in Jonathan Church’s critically acclaimed production of Singin’ in the Rain, making a splash in Manchester this May! “Journey back to the glamour of Hollywood during the roaring 20’s. Silent movie star Don Lockwood has it all, a string of hit films and a studio-engineered romance with the most beautiful actress in town. What Don doesn’t know is that the silver screen is about to find its voice, and a chance meeting with a talented young chorus girl set to steal his heart promises to change both Don, and Hollywood, forever.

“High-energy choreography and sumptuous set design (including over 14,000 litres of water on stage every night) combine with the charm, romance and wit of one of the world’s best- loved films. Singin’ in the Rain features the glorious MGM score including Good Morning, Make ‘em Laugh, Moses Supposes and the legendary Singin’ in the Rain. Don’t save it for a rainy day, book your tickets now!”

Contact Theatre (Tuesday 10th – Saturday 14th May)

“Frankenstein: How To Make A Monster is a critically-acclaimed, Off West End Award Winning gig-theatre production by Battersea Arts Centre and BAC Beatbox Academy, inspired by the original monstrous tale of power and persecution.

“Part electrifying gig, part thrilling theatre, Frankenstein: How To Make A Monster is a powerful and poetic show that pushes the power of the human voice to its expressive, musical and rhythmic limits. Six performers with six microphones take apart Mary Shelley’s original and reimagine a world of modern monsters – from our over stimulated digital age to the pressures to conform – while taking musical inspirations from Pachelbel to The Prodigy.

“The production marks 10 years of nurturing rising talent and pushing the boundaries of sound and music with BAC Beatbox Academy; Battersea Arts Centre’s young performance collective. Frankenstein will leave you asking: Who are the monsters we fear? Who created them? And how the hell did they just do that with their voices?!”

Opera House (Sunday 15th May)

“Starring past performers from the global theatrical sensation that is Les Misérables, The Barricade Boys have entertained fans around the world since they formed in 2015 and now, they are back on tour in 2022. The Barricade Boys’ Bring Him Home Tour will feature music from some of the best-loved shows from the West End and Broadway stage, including Phantom Of The Opera, Miss Saigon, Jersey Boys and, of course, Les Misérables, as well as hits from some of pop and rock music’s all-time greats including Queen, Elton John, The Beatles, Ed Sheeran and Adele.

“Blending powerhouse vocal harmonies and slick dance routines with a journey through the decades of musical theatre, the Boys are bound together by their shared experience of performing in the world’s longest running musical. A night at the musicals like no other, The Barricade Boys share anecdotes from the shows they have starred in, including the West End hits Mamma Mia, Wicked, Billy Elliot, The Book Of Mormon, The Sound Of Music and Joseph And The Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat. Don’t miss out on this opportunity to experience a sensational night celebrating the very best of musical theatre interspersed with your rock and pop favourites!”

Opera House (Tuesday 17th – Saturday 21st May)

“35 smash hits – one pop goddess. Get ready to TURN BACK TIME in this outrageous new musical! Six decades of stardom, over a hundred million records sold. Legend, icon, Queen. She is Cher and this is her show. Music icon turned Hollywood royalty, the Grammy, Oscar, Emmy and Golden Globe award-winning Queen of re-invention has conquered it all. It’s now time to turn back time with this fiercely fabulous kick-ass new musical, from the writer of Jersey Boys.

“Three Chers is better than one! Three West End stars play Cher as we span her iconic career: Millie O’Connell (Six, Rent) as BABE, Danielle Steers (Bat Out of Hell, Six) as LADY, and the Olivier Award nominated Debbie Kurup (The Prince of Egypt, The Bodyguard) as the ultimate diva, STAR.