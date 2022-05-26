Live at Leeds: In The Park Preview

The first ever Live at Leeds: In The Park is taking place on 4th June 2022, brought to us by the same organsiers as Live at Leeds: In The City, which will be taking place on 15 October 2022.

This festival is an alternative/indie one-day festival taking place in Temple Newsam Park, Leeds.

With an insane line-up featuring:

Bombay Bicycle Club, The Vaccines, Easy Life, Arlo Parks, Sea Girls, Holly Humberstone and Sports Team, and more.

The 5 stage splits can be found below:

The Hill Top Stage features Leeds’ own The Pigeon Detectives, and the Dork Presents tent includes two stages of ‘up and comers’ including The Mysterines, Lime Garden, Courting and L’Objectif.

More information can be found here and you can purchase tickets here!