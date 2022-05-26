Latest News:
Photo: Live at Leeds @ Press

Live at Leeds: In The Park Preview

Written on . Posted in Music

The first ever Live at Leeds: In The Park is taking place on 4th June 2022, brought to us by the same organsiers as Live at Leeds: In The City, which will be taking place on 15 October 2022.

 

This festival is an alternative/indie one-day festival taking place in Temple Newsam Park, Leeds.

With an insane line-up featuring:

Bombay Bicycle Club, The Vaccines, Easy Life, Arlo Parks, Sea Girls, Holly Humberstone and Sports Team, and more.

 

The 5 stage splits can be found below:

Photo: Live At Leeds Press

The Hill Top Stage features Leeds’ own The Pigeon Detectives, and the Dork Presents tent includes two stages of ‘up and comers’ including The Mysterines, Lime Garden, Courting and L’Objectif.

 

More information can be found here and you can purchase tickets here!

Serena is a national shortlisted Arts and Culture writer (SPA2022) with key interests in music, women's rights, accessibility and politic's influence in culture. With a passion to make social issues more accessible and digestible for the wider public, Serena's broadcast talk show (Sez Says) on Fuse FM discusses a variety of topics from political matters, to fashion, to interviews with musicians. Check it out on instagram: @sezsays_radio; You can contact Serena on twitter @serenajemmett or instagram @serenaj69
