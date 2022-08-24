Down the Rabbit Hole for Foreverland 2022

Foreverland, the events company which hosts “the trippiest parties on the planet”, comes to Manchester this Autumn. ‘Down the Rabbit Hole’ is a fantasy rave inspired by Alice in Wonderland which features characters, outlandish decorations and visual spectacles.

Whether you are more of a Mad Hatter or the Queen of Hearts, come to Manchester’s Victoria Warehouse on the 21st of October to celebrate Lewis Carroll’s iconic novel in a way unlike any other. This psychedelic take on Alice in Wonderland, launched in April at Printworks to a crowd of 5000, offers an immersive rave experience.

Foreverland’s ‘Down the Rabbit Hole’ event will tour throughout the UK, also coming to Cardiff, Birmingham, Bristol, Glasgow and Leeds. Although the specific DJs appearing at each event are yet to be announced, Foreverland has promised some of the biggest artists from house, tech and dance music. Names include Danny Howard, Disciples, Paul Woodford and Dombresky among many others.

Foreverland has become renowned for providing surrealist parties globally, from trippy rave events to whole weekend festivals. This night is not one to miss, so get your outfits ready and buy tickets for all events in the UK.