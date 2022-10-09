Classic recommendations for non-classics readers

By Megan Bailey
Despite the reward that comes with finishing a classic novel, there is often an equal sense of dread when starting one. Classics can be long, daunting, and harder to read than the average novel. From questioning whether you’re understanding it ”properly,’ to simply struggling to enjoy their tedious qualities, classics aren’t always smooth sailing.
If you know the feeling but still want to ease yourself into them– don’t give up hope just yet! Whether you’re looking for something shorter, more accessible, or something that you can truly lose yourself in – here are some places to begin.
Du Maurier’s Rebecca has been adapted into a film a number of times, most notably in 1940 by director Alfred Hitchcock. The story follows a young woman who marries into wealth and finds herself surrounded by the memory of her husband’s late wife.
The writing, though florid, reads relatively easily and captures readers with its strong voice and storytelling. Rebecca is a valuable read for anyone searching for a rich plot and dramatic narrative that will leave you feeling refreshed rather than drained.
Tolstoy’s novella The Death of Ivan Ilyich is perhaps something of a wildcard in this list. The Russian author is renowned for his long novels and complex ideas, yet at just 56 pages (depending on the publication), this is a taster of his works.
Tolstoy replicates human nature and relationships expertly, which is why he is regarded as one of the greatest writers of realistic fiction. Ivan Ilyich confronts uncomfortable ideas about death and by extension, the meaning of life and our roles in society. The writing style might not be to everyone’s tastes, but its short length makes it much less intimidating and definitely worth experimenting with.
The Handmaid’s Tale is a beehive of thought-provoking prose and valuable lessons for humanity. Despite having such deep and intricate themes, don’t be discouraged. In fact, the book is arguably fast-paced and definitely reads smoothly.
This dystopian novel will have you both horrified and hooked, with engaging language that doesn’t feel pretentious and excessively difficult. The Handmaid’s Tale is a quintessential contribution to literature. Its ability to emote so strongly means that it is a great place to start if you find yourself struggling to find a classic book you can really love. Read more about it here.
All in all though, reading is for pleasure– and in any medium, it should be something you look forward to. Finding out what sort of stories you connect with is only part of the fun.
Copyright ©
The Mancunion
Powered By Spotlight Studios
0161 275 2930 University of Manchester’s Students’ Union, Oxford Rd, Manchester M13 9PR