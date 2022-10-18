The Orielles showcase a new direction at Stoller Hall

The Orielles have been a staple of the UK indie scene for half a decade. The Halifax trio champion the sound of 90s indie, embellishing their tracks with luscious slide guitars and psychedelia.

Songs such as ‘Sunflower Seeds’ and ‘Old Stuff, New Glass’ have since become popular in many indie circles. Previous records Silver Dollar Moment and Disco Volador have been critically-acclaimed, and equally their live show has received many plaudits. However, their new direction, born out of a pandemic-scrapped tour, is the most eclectic yet. Tableau fuses elements of prog rock and post-rock sensibilities, creating something quite astonishing.

The Stoller Hall show fell on the release day of their new project. The following day the band were due to play a date in Hackney which had to be postponed due to train strikes. To mark the occasion, the band were accompanied by eight members of The Northern Session Collective Orchestra. Armed with a dynamic setup, The Orielles showcased their musical ambition.

The setting of the Stoller Hall, usually reserved for classical music, felt slightly cavernous before the gig started. Most of the crowd only filtered into the stalls ten minutes before, and once it filled up, the atmosphere improved. It may have benefitted from being a standing gig, but the seating allowed room for the crowd to really digest what was going on. The unique configuration and the large body of raw material was certainly worth of such a space.

Opening with a long, intense intro, any kind of preconceptions spectators may have had about the band were quashed. Guitarist Henry Carlyle Wade worked in tandem with the dynamic drumming of Sidonie Hand-Halford to create a sonic landscape perfectly suited to her younger sister Esme Hand-Halford’s trademark dreamy vocals. Sprawling, ethereal music resonated around the room. The inviting beige walls of Stoller Hall turned hues of purple and blue under the wonderful light display.

The Orielles are a psychedelic pop outfit from their earlier material, but they presented a darker side on Friday evening. The new material is entrenched in heavier guitar lines and distortion, and a variation of vocal techniques from Esme Hand-Halford. New songs such as ‘Television’ stood out, especially with the added texture of the strings. Unfortunately, the orchestra were sometimes lost in the mix a little bit, but it didn’t detract too much from the spectacle. Announcing another new track, Carlyle Wade joked “glad you all listened to it”, prompting laughter from the audience.

The band also had an opportunity to rework old songs with the string section. This led to elevated renditions of ‘Bobbi’s Second World’ and ‘Sunflower Seeds’, both being very well received by the crowd. The delicateness of the strings suited the joyous psychedelia.

Closing on their new song ‘The Instrument’, an expansive and relentless rock song drawing from Radiohead and Interpol, the band left the stage to a standing ovation from the nearly full theatre. The set was an incredible display of their ambitious musicianship and desire to incorporate new genres.

While The Northern Session Collective Orchestra were a beautiful and welcome addition, there were times throughout the set where it felt a little disjointed, especially as the strings were lower in the mix and not always noticeable. However, the use of an orchestra is an exciting step for an indie band, and one that I hope will be replicated by others within the genre. The Orielles are a true creative force, and their desire to constantly develop will see them reach new heights. Already, the songs off Tableau are impressive in a live setting, fostering a renewed sense of excitement for the band.