18th October 2022

Walk Like a Man to Manchester Opera House

Jersey Boys, the jukebox musical about Frankie Valli and the Four Seasons, is coming to Manchester Opera House
Photo: Jersey Boys

A musical that has been growing its audience since 2005, reached over 30 million theatregoers, and won sixty-five major awards, Jersey Boys follows follows the journey of four young men from Jersey as they  develop passions and friendships under a spotlight.

Watching a story unfold about four regular guys from Jersey doesn’t sound all that exciting, but the perfect harmonies formed by the voices of Tommy and Nicky Davito, Nick Massi, and Frankie Castelluccio grasp at fame they never dreamed of.

Like me, you may have only ever heard of the Jersey Boys and not really know how the plot unfolds to gain such a large amount of attention. As with any musical – it’s the soundtrack! And this production does not shy from showcasing the renowned playlist of Frankie Valli and the Four Seasons. The show features all their hits including ‘Sherry’, ‘Big Girls Don’t Cry’, ‘Oh What A Night’, ‘Walk Like A Man’, ‘Can’t Take My Eyes Off You’, and ‘Working My Way Back To You’.

The story is not all song and dance however, there is depth to the tale, an exciting and sometimes criminal note to the complexity of their up-and-coming career.

The Mancunion look forward to watching this classic story. Both for the soundtrack, which you can’t help but sing along to, as well as the interesting exploration of the struggles of these boys. It’s one of those bucket-list type plays for a theatre-goer and one I am edging to watch.

 

Jersey Boys is at Manchester Opera House from October 18 until 29 and tours the UK until late April 2023.

