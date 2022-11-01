jaydarcy
1st November 2022

Head to The Lowry with your Friends

Friendsical: A Musical Parody stops by The Lowry for the final stop of its UK tour with special guest appearances, including Louise Redknapp
Photo: Friendsical

Whether you love it or hate it, you cannot possibly deny that it is one of the most iconic television series ever. It launched the careers of now-A-List celebrities, and it will remain a pop culture phenomenon until the end of time.

I am, of course, talking about Friends.

The series is now so iconic is that it is now, not a musical, but a parody musical.

Friendsical puts the focus on Ross: “When Ross’s wife leaves him for another woman, he fears he will never find love again. But then Rachel runs back into his life… will he end up with his one true love?”

With original new songs such as ‘(He’s her) Lobster!’, ‘Richard’s Moustache’ and ‘You’re Over Me, When Were You Under Me?’, the gang take on naked Thursdays, a power cut, and a dinosaur convention! What could possibly go wrong?

Each city stars a celebrity in a guest role. Previous special guests have been Harry Judd (Dartford), Jake Quickenden (Bristol, Northampton, Colchester, Aberdeen, Leicester), Jay McGuiness (Bath), Joanne Clifton (Cardiff, Bradford), Kimberley Wyatt (Cardiff, Northampton, Huddersfield, Horsham, Bath), and Lawrence Chaney (Sheffield, Harrogate).

Salford, meanwhile, stars Louise Redknapp in evening performances and Ella Vaday on the matiness on November 4 and 5.

None of these celebs are strangers to the stage. I’ve previously seen Quickenden in both Hair and Footloose (whilst I reviewed neither, I interviewed him ahead of the latter), Clifton in The Addams Family, Wyatt in Z Bo Jackson Dance Gala, Redknapp in Cabaret and 9 to 5, and Vaday in Drag Fest 2022.

 

Friendsical runs at The Lowry (Quays Theatre) from October 31 to November 5 – the final stop of its UK tour.

