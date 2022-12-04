Beauty advent calendars: The best of this year

It’s not long before advent starts and for the beauty world that means 24 days of makeup and skincare. While these indulgent advent calendars do not exactly embody the traditional Christmas spirit, they are a great opportunity to get a lot of products for much cheaper than usual. From affordable to more expensive. If you are looking for a beauty advent calendar to try some new products, then we have listed some of the best-looking beauty advent calendars from this year.

Cult Beauty

With Cult Beauty having been the main and well-loved supplier of international beauty brands for UK girlies until the recent announcement of Sephora UK, it makes sense that they could supply an advent calendar with this year’s biggest products. Cult Beauty’s advent calendar has perhaps one of the most comprehensive selections this year.

While it does have some make-up and other ‘self-care’ type things it is definitely skincare heavy with the likes of The INKEY list, Youth To The People, Medik 8, and Drunk Elephant. It has 37 products in total, including 13 full sizes.

The advent’s highlights are the full-sized FARMACY Honey Halo Ultra-Hydrating Moisturiser and the Laura Mercier travel-size Pure Canvas Hydrating Primer. It is pure indulgent skincare and includes some of the best and newest names in skincare right now, most brands included being ones currently hailed by critics and skincare influencers.

Cult Beauty are also holding a Charlie-and-the-Chocolate-factory-esque competition where three lucky buyers will win a thousand pounds worth of Cult beauty credits to spend in-store. You can see the calendar and full product list here.

Sephora UK

This year Sephora has kept their calendar relatively small and humble with a traditional 24 products for £34, which are worth £85. These are all Sephora’s own products with a good mix of festive makeup, skincare essentials and self-care tools (like a gua sha).

This is a good option if you are looking for something more affordable with product basics, or are maybe thinking of trying some of Sephora’s Own now that they are selling in the UK. They are also doing a 12 days of Christmas collection for after Christmas. The collection’s a good option if you want to gift a beauty calendar as a Christmas gift but do not want to have to give your ‘giftee’ the present before Christmas.

You can find the Wishing you calendar here and the After-Christmas collection here.

Rituals

Rituals as given by the name is all about the ritual and process of self-care. Therefore Rituals is a good calendar to treat yourself if you are into scents and a healing type of indulgence.

They are offering three tiers of prices, the 2D Sample Size, 3D, and the 3D Premium. These each offer a range of beautifully scented spa-like products. From candles to hair masks, to perfumes and room spray. If you want 24 days of everything around you smelling amazing and like the inside of a fancy spa then these are the options for you.

You can find all three options and product lists here.

Lush

Soak your way through till Christmas with the Lush advent Calendar, for scent, colour, and sparkles galore. The Lush Advent Calendar is Lush at its most ‘lushness’ full of bath bombs, the famous bubble bars, masks, soaps and various other lush-like products, this one is for the bathers.

Like Sephora, Lush are also offering a smaller and cheaper 12 days of Christmas calendar, for a Christmas gift that keeps on giving.

Find the 24-day advent here and the 12 days of Christmas here.

NYX

Another 12 days of Christmas calendar, the NYX Professional Makeup 12-Day Advent Calendar has your NYX favourites and essentials for a discount at £45 for all 12 gifts. This one is good if you need to re-stock the basics.

Find it at Boots, with students earning 10% with a Boots Club Card.

MAC

MAC’s advent calendar comes with festive red lipsticks, base makeup holy grails, like the famous MAC Fix Plus and their classic nude creamy eyeshadows. This is a good balance of new and festive themes alongside the essentials that you would want from MAC. It’s great for that one friend that is obsessed with MAC specifically.

Find it on Lookfantastic here.

Benefit

The Benefit Sincerely Yours Beauty Holiday 2022 Advent Calendar is full of your favourite benefit minis. Including Hoola bronzer, Roller Lash mascara and Gimme Brow eyebrow gel.

Find it at Boots here.