Manchester Opera House bids farewell to the rock age

I have never before seen a musical announce a farewell tour but Rock of Ages has always been ahead of the curve. “Farewell tour” is usually a term reserved for older music artists embarking on one last run on the road – but Rock of Ages is a jukebox musical about fictional musicians so I guess it works!

The jukebox musical is built around classic rock songs from the 1980s, especially from the famous glam metal bands of that decade (ironically, Def Leppard’s ‘Rock of Ages’ is not included in the musical).

During the show, the performers frequently break the “fourth wall”, directly addressing the audience and seemingly forgetting (or perhaps reminding the audience) that they are actors in a musical (like I said, ahead of the curve – very much like rock music itself).

The musical follows two aspiring rock artists in pursuit of their dreams of stardom and success. The cast includes Kevin Kennedy (Coronation Street‘s Curly Watts) as Dennis Dupree.

Whilst the 2012 film adaptation was a box office bomb, even with its all-star cast, the original stage production has enjoyed massive success.

The musical premiered in Los Angeles (fittingly) in 2005 and had its UK premiere on the West End in 2011, where it stayed until 2013. It embarked on its first UK tour the following year before touring again from 2018 until 2019, with a return tour beginning in 2021. Now, after many long months rockin’ out across the UK, it’s finally time for the guitars, the wigs, the bourbon, the eyeliner and the Fogmaster 5000 to get packed away and sent back to the 80s.