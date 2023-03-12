Manchester Opera House makes lemonade out of lots and lots lemons

You’re going to speak more than 123 million words in your lifetime. What will you do when they run out?

Lemons Lemons Lemons Lemons Lemons imagines a world where we’re forced to say less. It’s about what we say, how we say it, and what happens when we can’t say anything anymore. It’s about the things we can only hear in the silence; about dead cats, activism, eye contact and lemons, lemons, lemons, lemons, lemons.

Sam Steiner’s play premiered at Warwick Arts Centre in 2015 and won three Judges’ Awards at the National Student Drama Festival, before appearing at Latitude Festival, the Edinburgh Festival Fringe, and Camden People’s Theatre, London.

The latest adaptation, which visits Manchester and Edinburgh after a run in the West End, stars Great British icons Jenna Coleman and Aidan Turner.

Jenna Coleman first found fame on Emmerdale (for which she was nominated for an NTA) and Waterloo Road. She then starred in Titanic (miniseries) and Captain America before becoming a household name when she portrayed companion Clara Oswald in Doctor Who (BAFTA Cymru nominee) and Queen Victoria in Victoria.

Since then, she has led the cast of the television series The Cry (BAFTA Scotland nominee) and The Serpent and had a recurring role in Netflix’s The Sandman. She’s set to lead the new Amazon Prime series Wilderness.

Aidan Turner first found fame in his native Ireland with The Clinic, before starring in the BBC series Desperate Romantics and Being Human. He went on to play Kíli in The Hobbit film series and appeared in the miniseries And Then There Were None, before leading the casts of the television series Poldark (his star-maker), Leonardo (in which he plays da Vinci), and The Suspect.

I have been a fan of Doctor Who since the very first episode of the reboot (when I was merely five years old), and I loved the first few series of Being Human (even though I was perhaps a little too young for it), so I am especially excited to see Turner and Coleman in action.

(I’m excited further because I have a huge crush on the both of them – who doesn’t?! My best friend, Charlotte, worked with the pair on the promo videos, and I’m happy for her, I really am, but I cannot hide my jealousy…)

So, when life throws you lemons… come to Manchester Opera House and they’ll throw you a few more!

Lemons Lemons Lemons Lemons Lemons runs at Harold Pinter Theatre in London until March 18, before transferring to Manchester Opera House from March 21 to 25 and ending its mini UK tour at Theatre Royal Brighton, where it runs from March 21 to April 1.