Live review: Candid and Bohmen rock The Deaf Institute

Written by Lauren Hague

Candid rocked The Deaf Institute stage playing their most popular tunes such as ‘Wasted Time’. The alternative five piece introduced a slightly heavier sound than your average indie band with some songs straying to include a slightly more synth inclusive sound which is particularly apparent on their most recent single ‘The Truth’.

Despite not being the main event, the highlight of the gig happened to be newcomer four piece Bohmen who got the night off to a lively start with, what appeared to be, a set consisting of previously released fan favourites judging from the generous number of supporters singing along and filling the intimate Manchester venue.

The band also treated the crowd to a few unreleased tunes including ‘ride or die’ which will feature on their upcoming EP. The set was infused with Foo Fighters-esque guitar solos which were complimented by the raw, rock sound which seemed to echo influences nostalgic of late 70’s/early 80’s bands such as Led Zeppelin and The Clash. The lead singer even donned a blue, vintage, army-style boiler suit – reminiscent of a 1982 Combat Rock Joe Strummer.

In a catch up with the band after their performance my presumptions surrounding their inspirations proved correct as they highlighted Foo Fighters as a major influence, amongst more modern heavier-indie bands The Blinders and The Amazons.

They also emphasised the symbolic sentiment of playing iconic Manchester venue The Deaf Institute after meeting there at an Inhaler gig in 2021.

The local up and comers are ones to keep an eye on!