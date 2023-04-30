Head over to Palace Theatre Manchester for a night you will Never Forget

This new adaptation stars the award-winning Kym Marsh, who shot to stardom in noughties band Hear’Say, who won Popstars. She is now best-known for Coronation Street, Waterloo Road, and as a presenter on the BBC’s Morning Live. Last year, she starred in a stage adaptation of Fatal Attraction. Her daughter, Emilie Cunliffe, will be playing the young version of her character, Rachel.

The cast also includes Regan Gascoigne, who won the most recent season of Dancing on Ice; Kitty Harris, a TikTok star and the daughter of the late, great Keith Harris; Christopher D Hunt, who starred in the original casts of Zorro and Strictly Ballroom, the original UK cast of The Addams Family, and the first UK tour of Waitress; Jamie-Rose Monk, who is known for Class Dismissed and Doctors; and Alan Stocks, who is perhaps best-known for Wire in the Blood.

Celebrating the 30th Anniversary of Take That’s first ever UK number 1 single, ‘Pray’, and coinciding with the summer 2023 release of the movie adaptation off this smash-hit musical – Greatest Days is sure to be a night out at the theatre you will Never Forget.