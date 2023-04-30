jaydarcy
30th April 2023

Head over to Palace Theatre Manchester for a night you will Never Forget

Greatest Days, starring Kym Marsh, is visiting Palace Theatre Manchester as part of its UK tour, coinciding with the release of the film and marking 30 years since Take That’s first number 1 single
Photo: Greatest Days

Relight Your Fire with this sensational new production of Take That’s smash hit musical Greatest Days! The jukebox musical began its life as The Band at Opera House Manchester before touring the UK, taking up residency in the West End, and then flying over to Germany, playing in Berlin and Munich.

Now, a brand-new production, renamed Greatest Days, is set to tour the UK!

Greatest Days features more than 15 record-breaking Take That songs, alongside a heart-warming and hilarious story of love, loss and laughter from award-winning writer Tim Firth that will make your heart Shine. It is the second musical to use the music of Take That, after Never Forget, which similarly toured the UK, played the West End, and toured the UK once more. However, since Greatest Days came about, Never Forget has, ironically, been forgotten…

Greatest Days follows five boy band-obsessed best friends in the 1990s, who reunite over 20 years later to see their heartthrobs one last time in what could be the Greatest Days of their life.

This new adaptation stars the award-winning Kym Marshwho shot to stardom in noughties band Hear’Say, who won Popstars. She is now best-known for Coronation Street, Waterloo Road, and as a presenter on the BBC’s Morning Live. Last year, she starred in a stage adaptation of Fatal Attraction. Her daughter, Emilie Cunliffe, will be playing the young version of her character, Rachel.

The cast also includes Regan Gascoigne, who won the most recent season of Dancing on Ice; Kitty Harris, a TikTok star and the daughter of the late, great Keith Harris; Christopher D Hunt, who starred in the original casts of Zorro and Strictly Ballroom, the original UK cast of The Addams Family, and the first UK tour of Waitress; Jamie-Rose Monk, who is known for Class Dismissed and Doctors; and Alan Stocks, who is perhaps best-known for Wire in the Blood.

Celebrating the 30th Anniversary of Take That’s first ever UK number 1 single, ‘Pray’, and coinciding with the summer 2023 release of the movie adaptation off this smash-hit musical – Greatest Days is sure to be a night out at the theatre you will Never Forget.

 

Greatest Days begins its UK tour at Churchill Theatre, Bromley, where it plays from May 6 to 13. It then transfers to Marsh’s home turf, playing at Palace Theatre Manchester from May 16 to 27. The musical is currently touring the UK until late November, with more dates to be announced announced, taking the tour into 2024.

After recent events at another jukebox musical, ATG have released the following statement:

“We politely ask that you show consideration to your fellow audience members by ensuring the professionals on stage are the only people entertaining us with their performances.”

Jay Darcy

Jay Darcy

Theatre Editor. Instagram & Twitter: @jaydarcy7. Email: [email protected]

