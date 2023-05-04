Barn On The Farm: Everything you need to know about the UK’s most underrated festival 

Written by Lauren Hague

The award winning Gloucester festival have finally revealed the entirety of their anticipated lineup, including renowned live acts such as Bleachers, Holly Humberstone, Lizzy Mcalpine and more!

Located in the unique setting of Over Farm, Barn On The Farm returns to Gloucester on June 29th – July 2nd 2023 and is one of the most intimate yet atmospheric festivals in the UK. Renowned for it’s warm and easy-going ambience, the festival proves a hit year upon year by winning awards and drawing in crowds of eager festival goers equipped for a weekend of celebrating live music.

The independent festival has been running twelve years and has played part in introducing some of music’s biggest names to headlining festival stages; including international pop success Ed Sheeran and chart triumph Lewis Capaldi.

This year the lineup continues to be stellar as widely acclaimed pop producer; Jack Antonoff’s rock band Bleachers grace the Saturday night headline slot, making their UK festival headliner debut. The US tour sellouts remain in good company amongst Friday night headliner Lizzy Mcalpine best known for her huge hit ‘ceilings’. Sunday night also spoils us to the perfect closing of an amazing weekend as 2022’s BRITs rising star Holly Humberstone takes the stage to perform hits such as ‘Scarlett’ and ‘The Walls Are Way Too Thin’.

Across the rest of the lineup we are also treated to exciting up and coming names with music such as Wunderhorse who recently supported the likes of Sam Fender and Fontaines D.C. on their sellout tours. Pop newcomer Dylan who is favoured by Ed Sheeran joins them as well as Irish rockers The Academic, fierce-female-four The Big Moon and more exciting, emerging new talent.

Those lucky enough to secure an ‘Intimate Thursday + Main Weekend Ticket’ will also be treated to a range of up and coming talent as well as a secret Thursday night headliner to kick the weekend off.

Travel:

For festival goers planning on travelling from Manchester, we’ve got you covered.

For those hoping to arrive by public transport, Gloucester station is roughly around two miles from Over Farm. Trains to Gloucester are conveniently served from Birmingham New Street which is easily accessible from trains available at Manchester Piccadilly. Shuttle buses to the festival will also be available from Gloucester bus station which is conveniently located next to the train station.

For those who feel they have to drive, Over Farm is located on the A40 about 2 miles from the centre of Gloucester. Head along the A40 towards Ross on Wye from Gloucester and the farm can be seen on the right hand side a few hundred yards after the roundabout with the A417. Entrance to the festival will be next to the Farm Market building.

Those driving, however, are encouraged to lift share as if you arrive in a car with 4 or more people then you will get your money back as a bar voucher!

Stage splits and set times are yet to be announced but you can keep an eye on the festival’s socials for more information!

Instagram & Twitter: @barnonthefarm

Facebook: Barn On The Farm Festival

Camping: If you’re planning on camping you must by a ticket that includes a camping wristband, all ticket options and prices can be found below.

Ticket options and pricing:

https://www.barnonthefarm.co.uk/buy-tickets-2023