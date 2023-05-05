Daisy Jones and The Six: Drugs and desire

Although the series borrows the branding of the novel, the stories in the book and its TV adaptation significantly diverge in their main focus. While the novel delves into personal battles with identity, family, and addiction, the show prioritises romantic relationships, ultimately praising the protagonists’ destructive lifestyles. By downplaying the complex psychological and physical issues associated with substance abuse, the writers reduce them to nothing more than an element of a grand, stunning love story. Yet, the vices showcased create a sexualised temptation that would not be as desirable without such hedonism.

We enjoy watching the characters toe the line between freedom and the consequences of their addiction. However, the marketing of the show as a love triangle involving Daisy, Billy, and Camilla (aka ‘the other woman’) neglects other important storylines present in the book, such as Eddie’s jealousy and the tragic love story of Karen and Graham. Not only are these stories sidelined by the protagonists, but also by the programme itself.

Consequently, the excessive focus on Daisy and Billy endorses their forbidden affair, which may lead viewers to accept destructive behaviour use as a desirable means to an end regardless of its negative consequences. In other words, while the programme highlights some of the problems with infidelity, if the audience approves of it, they will more likely glamourise drug use too, encapsulating this freedom and submitting to temptation. Furthermore, the portrayal of Daisy’s addiction is highly sexualised, presenting temptation as alluring and seductive rather than problematic. As a descendant of Elvis Presley, Keough was desperate to present addiction in a damaging light due to her own family’s history. Fortunately, the series does condemn substances in a few ways. For example, Daisy hurts herself on stage which ultimately represents the breaking point for her mental health.