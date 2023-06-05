Kelis brings all the boys to Albert Hall
By Jay Darcy
Kelis first came to prominence singing the hook of Ol’ Dirty Bastard’s hit ‘Got Your Money’. A few years later, she released ‘Milkshake’, not only her signature song but one of the most iconic songs in music history. Whilst she failed to have another hit in her native US, we Brits embraced her entirely!
Years of chart-dominating songs and thrilling, boundary-pushing music followed, resulting in millions of albums sold and numerous top 10 hits. She has released six albums, won Brit, Q, and NME Awards, and been nominated for two Grammy Awards.
Her latest album, Food, made with a live band and horn section, mints a sound that is rootsy, raw, and soulful, without ever being retro. Upon release, the album was praised as one of her most adventurous works yet.
Kelis has toured every corner of the world, performed at every major festival, and shared the stage with the world’s top artists. A fashion icon and designer muse since the early days of her career, she is celebrated for a personal style which is often as creative and forward-thinking as the music she makes.
Alongside her career in music, Kelis is a Le Cordon Bleu trained chef, with multiple television cooking specials, a debut cookbook with 2015’s My Life on a Plate, and a burgeoning entrepreneurial streak with Bounty & Full, her line of gourmet sauces in stores now. Is there anything this woman can’t do?
Kelis’ hits include ‘Finest Dreams’, ‘Not in Love’, ‘Trick Me’, ‘Millionaire’, ‘In Public’, ‘Bossy’, ‘I Love My Chick’, ‘Lil Star’, ‘Acapella’, ‘4th of July (Fireworks)’, and ‘Bounce’. She will, no doubt, be performing some of those bangers for a naughty night of noughties nostalgia!
Kelis plays Albert Hall on June 21.