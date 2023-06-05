Kelis brings all the boys to Albert Hall

Kelis first came to prominence singing the hook of Ol’ Dirty Bastard’s hit ‘Got Your Money’. A few years later, she released ‘Milkshake’, not only her signature song but one of the most iconic songs in music history. Whilst she failed to have another hit in her native US, we Brits embraced her entirely!

Years of chart-dominating songs and thrilling, boundary-pushing music followed, resulting in millions of albums sold and numerous top 10 hits. She has released six albums, won Brit, Q, and NME Awards, and been nominated for two Grammy Awards.

Her latest album, Food, made with a live band and horn section, mints a sound that is rootsy, raw, and soulful, without ever being retro. Upon release, the album was praised as one of her most adventurous works yet.