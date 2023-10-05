Review: Student Night at HOME Bar and Kitchen in Manchester

Located in Deansgate, HOME is impossible to miss. Found on the ground floor of the building, HOME Bar & Kitchen provides a dangerously tempting student offer on Wednesday nights, from 7-11pm. Student Night at HOME Bar & Kitchen is the perfect spot for a midweek treat. Only a fifteen-minute walk from campus, HOME provides students with exactly what they want: cheap yet delicious food and drink. Whilst many will be familiar with HOME for its cinema and theatre services, its restaurant and bar shouldn’t be overlooked.

Deal 1: Burger + Cocktail deal: £14.50. This includes the HOME Cheeseburger and the Royale with Cheese, as well as the vegan versions of both these burgers.

Deal 2: Pizza + Cocktail deal: £12.50. This includes the Margarita & the Roast Vegetable Pizza.

The signature cocktails included as a part of this deal are the ‘ReFresher’ and ‘Journey Juice’.

They also have a signature cocktail deal: £7.50 for 1 or £12 for 2 if you are not looking for a meal!

Mitali

When I first entered and made my way to the bar, I found the ambience to be alluring. The tables were dimly lit, with blues playing in the background. I recommend making a day of it by stopping over after a game at Junkyard Golf with your friends. I took along two of my friends to make the most of the Wednesday deal. We opted for the pizza and cocktails option. Between the three of us, this included two margarita pizzas, one roast vegetable pizza, and three cocktails. We tried the ‘Re-Fresher’ as well as the ‘Journey Juice’.

The margarita pizza was my personal favourite, with a crispy crust that had a bite to it, fresh creamy mozzarella, aromatic tomato sauce, and topped with a few basil leaves to complete it. The roast vegetable pizza had the same airy crust and was topped with roasted aubergines, courgettes, red onions, peppers, cherry tomatoes, pine nuts, rosemary, and fresh oregano. It had the same fragrant tomato sauce, but this option is vegan, so it had no cheese.

The cocktails paired perfectly with our meals. The ‘Re-Fresher’ is made with peach gin, vanilla, and elderflower and topped with lime and raspberry. It had a fruity and refreshing flavour. The ‘Journey Juice’ is made of spiced rum, gin, and cola and topped with lemon. This drink reminded me of a Dr Pepper and also paired really well with our pizzas.

Hattie

When I arrived with my friend Belle, the bar was already buzzing with people. HOME’s dark interior design, warmed by the light of the disco ball, created an intimate, modern, and fun atmosphere. Not only were the staff super friendly, but the guests were also. Midway through the evening, we began talking to two students who eventually joined our table. Their company made our experience at HOME really enjoyable, proving that student night is a space to socialise and meet like-minded people.

I ordered the ‘Re-Fresher’ cocktail while Belle ordered the ‘Journey Juice’. Honouring its name, the mint, lime, and elderflower made the ‘Re-Fresher’ cocktail crisp and fruity, closely resembling a Mojito. Belle compared the ‘Journey Juice’ to a Long Island iced tea; she found that the sweetness of the rum and cola made the cocktail dangerously drinkable.

These drinks were perfect to sip on as we decided on our mains. While the wait for our food was long, it was well worth it! I ordered the cheeseburger, which came with chips and a spicy tomato salsa. The saltiness of the smashed beef patties and American cheese balanced nicely with the sweet brioche bun, whilst the lettuce, tomato and burger relish added layers of freshness and flavour. The chips were served piping hot, with a satisfying crunch on the inside and a pillowy softness in the middle. The star of the meal for me, however, was the tomato salsa dip that accompanied the meal. Despite being a big ketchup fan, this dip won hands down: it was fiery and fresh, taking the flavour of the chips to the next level. It was so irresistible that Belle was even dipping her pizza into it…

Belle ordered the Roast Vegetable pizza which, despite having no cheese, received high praise. The lack of cheese was compensated for by the flavour of the vegetables, which were well-seasoned. The ratio of pizza base to topping was also perfect, making it easy to devour. Not only does HOME Bar & Kitchen serve vegan food, but good vegan food, making it an inclusive spot that truly caters to different dietary requirements.

Despite both of us being ravenous by the time our meals arrived, we still failed to finish our food. Although the meals may be cheap, the quality is high and the portions are generous. If you can’t finish it, don’t worry – you can still get your money’s worth! Their presentation is not only modern and trendy, but it’s practical. Served in cardboard boxes, these meals are perfect to takeaway and enjoy the next day.