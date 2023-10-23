The International Society finalises merger into the Students’ Union

The International Society has merged into the University of Manchester Students’ Union, ceasing to exist as an independent charity as of August 1.

The five staff who were employed at the International Society at the end of the last academic year have all departed from the organisation, with the Students’ Union hiring replacements.

The reason given for the merger between the International Society and the Students’ Union was “to provide financial security while also protecting the charitable aims for the future.”

The society described itself on its website as a “home away from home” for international students. The International Society had existed as a charitable organisation since 1966.

Zac, from Singapore, said: “The International Society will always have a place in my heart. I have made many life-long friends from the socials, and will miss the warm welcoming atmosphere that the previous management had cultivated.”

In a letter sent out to all members of the society, the remaining staff wrote: “We are very sad to have to write this email to let you know that the 3 remaining staff (Alex, Carla and Linda) of the International Society will be leaving.”

The letter notes that the move “out of the premises across the road to the Students’ Union” was directly followed by “the pandemic which resulted in the withdrawal of funding from Manchester Met and Salford University.”

The society had just achieved “our best year ever with over 6200 members and 450 activities organised”, but despite this, “the long-term funding arrangements remained uncertain.”

Jeff, from Hong Kong, a volunteer supporting these activities, said: “The past two years of being a member and trip leader have genuinely changed me as a person, and it wouldn’t have been possible without our beloved hardworking staff.”

A Students’ Union spokesperson said: “The Students’ Union and International Society has always had a shared commitment to providing an exciting programme of events, trips, and socials which remains unchanged. This merger creates exciting opportunities to further build an international community for all at the University of Manchester and beyond. The Students’ Union has already hosted fantastic events for the International Society enjoyed by students, and we can’t wait to welcome even more members to the International Society.”