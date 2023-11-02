Days out in Manchester according to your personality

The academic year is in full swing, and you may be tired of grasping at straws for things to do in Manchester. After all, there’s only so many times you can wander aimlessly around Piccadilly Gardens before thinking – isn’t there more to this city? Well, the answer is yes. We’ve compiled a list of hidden gems in Manchester, so whether you’re an adrenaline junkie or an aspiring artist, we’ve got you covered (whilst keeping that student budget in mind). So, grab a mate or a date and check out these unique activities based on your personality.

For the sporty ones

Kick Air

Manchester’s ‘indoor freestyle park’ demonstrates that any activity is made ten times more exhilarating by doing it mid-air. The arena boasts an array of trampoline-based activities such as total wipe-out, dodgeball, basketball, an assault course, and much more. With 15% off for students (prices starting from £13), why not grab a pair of those funky grip socks and bounce the stress of upcoming exams away?

Chill Factore

Fancy a trip to the Alps on a budget? Slightly more pricey than other options on the list, but by no means less fun, is the massive indoor snow slope in Trafford. They offer private lessons for the newbie, slope passes for the avid skier, and games in the snow park for those just there for a laugh. Be sure to make use of the 20% student discount and the lodge bar to warm up with a hot chocolate after.

Paw Yoga

If you’re after something a little more laid back, puppy yoga is the perfect combination of gentle stretching alongside some much-needed cuddles from Manchester’s cutest pups. Warning – you will spend way more time playing with them than exercising, but that can’t be helped. The company works with different breeders to socialise the dogs, so the dogs are constantly changing. They’ve also been known to offer bunny and cat yoga, too! The UoM Yoga Society occasionally offers discounts for this so keep your eye out on their socials for the latest.

For the artsy ones

The Pottery Corner

Nestled in the heart of Chorlton is the most adorable art studio, offering pot painting sessions where you pick your ceramic (prices starting from £13) and let your imagination run wild. They also offer clay classes, group painting sessions and baby prints. Bonus: it’s BYOB and snacks, perfect for grabbing some sweets and a bottle of bubbly for a relaxing chat and craft session.

For the gamers

Point Blank

For all the video game lovers out there, Point Blank is the perfect place to catch up on some good old-fashioned simulated shooting. Signing up to their mailing list gives you a free cocktail and they sometimes have free sessions so keep your eyes out on their socials for the latest. Grab a drink and get locked and loaded to see who out of your friends would survive longest in a zombie apocalypse.

NQ64

This retro style bar combines arcade games and cocktails – what more could you ask for? They have a range of games ranging from the nostalgia of Pac Man to the intensity of Mortal Kombat. Bonus: signing up to the ‘Dusk’ app gives you a free drink here on specific days.

For the outdoorsy ones

Tatton Park

The deer park and estate grounds are a stunning place to unwind and soak in that crisp (or rainy) autumn air. The Garden’s array of wildlife is breathtaking, especially in the Japanese Garden and Walled Kitchen Garden. After taking a stroll you can get a bite to eat, with produce coming from their very own gardens so you can really get a ‘taste of Tatton’.

For the foodies

Escape to Freight Island

This bustling food, drink and entertainment hub is located in Depot Mayfield, serving up a variety of cuisines from different vendors, such as mouth-watering smash burgers, New York style pizzas, and bottomless roasts. There are other activities to enjoy on the site, including roller skating, arcade games, live music, comedy, and seasonal markets.

For the cultured ones

The Opera House

This theatre hosts a wide range of companies performing comedies, ballets, musicals, and concerts. Tickets start from around £13 for the seats in the back, which actually give the best view of the beautiful gold and green interior.

John Rylands Library

A visit to this neo-gothic library is a must-see, having been rated one of the most beautiful libraries in Europe by Google Reviews. The intricate décor and ceilings are enough to warrant a look around and they showcase different exhibitions throughout the year. Visitors are free to wander around or study there, as well as book appointments to gain access to the special collections of books.

For the shopaholics

The Makers Market

Step away from high street brands and instead find this market of independent traders nestled away in the Northern Quarter. The Makers Market hosts bakers, florists, vintage clothes sellers, and jewellers, to name a few. It pops up on the first Sunday of every month so head down for some unique finds and to support small local businesses.

Victoria Baths

Set in a beautiful Grade II listed unused swimming pool is a space for creative communities to come together. They do events and performances but also host traders for thrift markets, arts and crafts sellers, and festive fairs.

Afflecks

Perhaps less underground but still worth checking out if you haven’t yet, is NQ’s massive quirky department store. The shops span four levels with hundreds of rare finds, including posters, CDs, funky knick-knacks, unique clothes, costumes, and cafés on the top floor. Even if you’re not buying, trying on fancy clothes as if you’re in a 2000s teen film never gets old.

And finally… for the lazy ones

If you’re more of a homebody or just want to do activities on a budget, then there are plenty of things you can do from the comfort of your living room.

DIY Paint + Sip

Grab some cheap paint and some sort of canvas (paper, pots, clothes) from a local DIY store then pop to New Zealand for their infamous wine deals, and just like that, you have your very own paint and sip. Bonus points if you make a sweet treat to go along with it.

Pizza making

Why not try your hand at mastering the perfect pizza and bring the scents of Italy to your kitchen with some homemade pizza? You can test your hand at making your own dough (recommended) or get a ready-to-roll one along with your favourite topping, and voilà! Pair with an Aperol Spritz and a tiramisu for that truly authentic and delicious experience.