Chris Whitty kicks off the University’s bicentenary lecture series

The Chief Medical Officer for England, Chris Whitty, delivered a live lecture at the University titled ‘Health inequalities past, present and future’ on February 13.

The lecture began with an in-depth look at public health inequalities such as the high rates of lung and liver cancer in deprived areas. The lecture also addressed the big gap in life expectancies around Manchester.

During the lecture, Whitty concluded that improving preventative schemes in deprived areas of the UK could reduce the gap in health inequalities.

The University of Manchester was praised by Chris Whitty for being at the forefront of medical research and professional medical training, as well as the importance of the University’s work in addressing healthcare inequalities in Manchester.

After the lecture, there was a short Q&A where Professor Whitty answered questions on mental health and the importance of university research and philanthropy in reducing health inequalities.

The President and Vice Chancellor of the University, Nancy Rothwell, led a panel discussion with Chris Whitty and the University’s Professor of Nursing Dame Nicky Cullum, and Jane Pilkington, Director of Population Health at NHS Greater Manchester Integrated Care.

The talk was the first of four special lectures and six podcasts in celebration of the University’s bicentenary, called Talk 200: lecture and podcast series.

The talks explore the past, present, and future of society and will cover topics such as climate change and AI.

To access the Talk 200 series and find out about the next lectures and podcasts, follow this link: https://www.manchester.ac.uk/discover/bicentenary/talk-200/