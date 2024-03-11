Concert Style Guide #1: Loyle Carner

Benjamin Coyle-Larner, better known as Loyle Carner, has skyrocketed in popularity in the last few years, earning numerous BRIT, NME, and Mercury Prize nominations for his three incredible studio albums. Besides his award-winning success, he’s developed a bit of a cult following both as a fashion icon and for his cooking school Chilli Con Carner, for those with ADHD like himself.

@yardsalepizza Shoutout to a (very rainy) day last week where we gave a pizza masterclass to the nicest Young Chefs of 2022 at Chilli Con Carner cookery school💥 A wet day filled with pizza, love and laughter. Thanks for having us @loylecarner ♬ The Isle Of Arran – Loyle Carner

His fans can be described in one word: pretentious. And I am one of them – in fact, not to be that person, but I liked him before he got big. As a result, going to a Loyle Carner concert is effectively entering a hall full of people who are determined to convince you that they’re better than you; it’s a nightmare, only it’s soundtracked to some lyrically masterful chill rap.

Fear not the pretentious Loyle Carner fan! As a gig-going veteran (I’ve seen him live twice), I am highly qualified to tell you the dos and don’ts when it comes to your outfit for a Loyle Carner gig.

Merch

Okay, yes, this is an unoriginal suggestion, but Carner has been known to collaborate with popular streetwear brands like Always Do What You Should Do, making his merch highly sought after – resellers will happily exchange your first-born child for a Carner x ADWYSD hoodie. This merch is like Gollum’s Ring for the Stella drinking, misunderstood but highly privileged poet-slash-artists that lap up his music (best believe they have ‘not waving but drowning’ tattooed across their forearm too).

Most of the crowd will be donning one of Loyle Carner’s numerous football jerseys and tour tees – it is a must, even if you buy one from a dodgy fake merch ‘stall’ (clothes lying on a tarp in the rain) outside the venue. More importantly, without Carner merch, how else will people on the bus know you are inherently superior?

Hat

It doesn’t matter if you’re sweaty and topless in the crowd, you must be wearing some kind of hat – even better if it’s an ADWYSD beanie or a vintage Yankees cap. I’m yet to see anyone wearing a bowler hat, but I’m sure if you told someone you bought it off Depop and it’s vintage, you’d be immediately hailed a hero in the crowd. A hat is all part of the ‘cool’ vibe that weighs in the air at a Carner gig. You may be excused from wearing a hat if, and only if, you are on the verge of passing out; you don’t want to miss a moment of the gig – Carner is an extremely talented performer.

Baggy shorts

To counteract the sweltering conditions created by the mandatory headwear, hugely oversized shorts are an absolute go-to. This is also a homage to the big man himself, who is often seen sporting some baggy jorts on stage.

Your shorts should hit somewhere between your knee and ankle, and be something that your dad might wear – if your dad thinks they’re stylish, they’re perfect. Shorts also give you a great choice in terms of style and fit; whether it’s cargo, denim, or tracksuit, you can find second-hand pairs across Vinted and in charity shops. Of course, if anyone compliments you on your shorts in the queue, you must tell them they are vintage.

Carabiner

Some might say this is appropriating lesbian culture. Carner fanatics would tell you otherwise. Loyle Carner gigs must be up there with Pride for the highest concentration of carabiners in one area (excluding any actual climbing venue).

Hanging off a belt loop of your jorts, carabiners appeal to the slightly more method ‘skaters’ that seem to populate Carner gigs; it is imperative that your carabiner is on show, and that it jangles your keys frustratingly as you hop about in the crowd. It must continually hit your leg in an irritating way; more importantly, you must never cede to this pain. It’s keys to the crotch or it’s fitting in with the crowd – a no-brainer in my eyes. Seriously, though, carabiners have become something of a staple accessory, and they are actually really convenient when it comes to carrying your keys or something absolutely essential for a gig like an Allen Key.

In all seriousness, regardless of what you wear, you will have an amazing time at a Loyle Carner gig. He is an incredible performer, and the atmosphere in the crowd is always fantastic; he has such an understated but powerful stage presence and his monologues (though they verge on pretentious) are seriously moving – I’ve cried both times seeing him live, although maybe that says more about me than it does about Carner.